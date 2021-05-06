Startup news and updates: daily roundup (May 6, 2021)

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Wednesday said the US technology giant is committed to use its resources to support the pandemic relief efforts in India and it is mobilising to address the country's most urgent needs. India is struggling with a second wave of the pandemic with more than 3,00,000 daily new coronavirus cases being reported in the past few days, and hospitals are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

A team at the Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC) at IIT Kanpur has launched ''Mission Bharat O2'' challenge to bring forward indigenous solutions for solving India's oxygen crisis amid the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The team aims to build an efficient mechanism to support brilliant, innovative minds of India to set up more than 20,000 oxygen generation units in the next six to eight weeks.