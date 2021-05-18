Startup news and updates: daily roundup (May 18, 2021)

Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder lost his spot as the world’s second-richest person to LVMH (Louis Vuitton) Chairman Bernard Arnault as Tesla Inc's shares fell 2.2 percent. That was on top of last week’s slump amid a global rout in technology stocks and fresh signs of trouble in its China business.

Musk is now the third-richest man in the world, after Amazon's Jeff Bezos, and Bernard Arnault. Elon Musk's overall wealth now stands at $160.6 billion, as per the ﻿Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Affable.ai, the Singapore-based martech startup, has raised $2 million from Prime Venture Partners, Decacorn Capital, and SGInnovate. With the fresh funding, Affable plans to expand into international markets such as the US.

Bengaluru-based extracurricular edtech startup Spark Studio has raised its first round of investment from Better Capital. The startup will invest in building a strong team to develop the tech platform to deliver a superlative experience and to develop a best-in-class curriculum and content.

Online grocery ordering platform ﻿Grofers﻿ is exploring opportunities to get sustainability-conscious customers to start donating Rs 1-2 towards recycling plastic wastage in the packaging of food products.

The company has stepped up its sustainability efforts and is undertaking a series of steps, including deploying electric vehicles and using biodegradable packaging for deliveries, it said in a blog post.

Google on Tuesday announced the launch of its News Showcase product in India with 30 publishers, including national, regional and local news organisations.

These include The Hindu Group, HT Digital Streams Ltd, Indian Express Group, ABP LIVE, India TV, NDTV, Zee News, Amar Ujala, Deccan Herald, Punjab Kesari, The Telegraph India, IANS (Indo Asian News Service), ANI, and many more.