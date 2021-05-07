Startup news and updates: daily roundup (May 7, 2021)

Google on Thursday said developers on the Play Store will have to share details of the type of data collected and stored by its app and explain how the information is used, a move aimed at enabling users to get more control over their data. It will share the new policy requirements and resources, including detailed guidance on app privacy policies in the third quarter this year, and developers can start declaring information in Google Play Console in the fourth quarter of 2021, a blog post said.

Prominent Indian chef Vikas Khanna is working on war footing to send COVID-19 emergency relief materials, including oxygen concentrators and PPE kits, to India, which is battling a devastating surge in coronavirus infections. The Michelin-star chef distributed millions of meals and essential supplies across India during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. He is working round-the-clock to mobilise and transport about 10,000 oxygen concentrators and 50,000 fire-resistant PPE kits to India.

Image Credit: Viral Bhayani's Instagram

India captain Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma have donated Rs 2 crore to a fund-raising project, which will raise a total of Rs 7 crore to support the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The two are raising money through crowd-funding platform Ketto."...Virat Kohli and Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma are aiming to raise Rs 7 crore for COVID relief in India," a press release from the celebrity couple stated.