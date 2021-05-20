Tamil Nadu rolls out free COVID-19 vaccination for 18-44 age group

The free of cost COVID-19 inoculation drive in Tamil Nadu for beneficiaries in the 18 to 44 age bracket was inaugurated in Tirupur on Thursday by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The vaccination exercise began at the Netaji Apparel Park, which has a 12,000 strong workforce and all eligibile employees would be administered the jabs, an official release said adding Stalin gave away certificates to beneficiaries.

People in the 18-plus age range are the backbone of the economy, and in the first phase of vaccination for this group, Stalin has ordered vaccinating high-risk category people and industrial workers, the government said.

All efforts are being made to procure as much as 3.5 crore vaccine doses through global bids and 1.5 crore under a system of allocation to states by the Centre for vaccination of those under 45 years of age.

The union government had said that vaccination of people in the 18-44 age group should be implemented by the state governments.

Stalin, in a tweet, said vaccination is a big weapon that would win over the pandemic. The government has quickened action to ensure all the people in Tamil Nadu will receive the vaccine and that is the goal, he added.

Ministers including Ma Subramanian (Medical and Family Welfare), S Muthusamy (Housing), MPs, MLAs, Tirupur District Collector K Vijayakarthikeyan were present.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has set a goal to vaccinate all those eligible in the state by November end, against coronavirus.

"Our major objective is to vaccinate all by October end or November end. All our efforts are in the direction of vaccinating every citizen by the end of the year," Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Wednesday.

He was speaking to reporters to announce the receipt of two lakh doses of Covishield from Pune-based Serum Institute of India.

Sudhakar said the accomplishment of vaccination drive by the year-end will include first and second doses to all.