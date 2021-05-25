Tata Steel will continue to provide salaries to families of employees who succumbed to COVID-19

India’s leading steel manufacturer and part of the ﻿Tata Group﻿ – Tata Steel will continue to support the family members of its employees who are severely impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Tata Steel announced that if an employee, unfortunately, succumbs to COVID-19, their family would receive the last drawn salary till the time the person would have completed 60 years of age.

In a post on Twitter, Tata Steel said, "Tata Steel's best-in-class social security schemes will help ensure an honourable standard of living for their families, whereby the family will get the last drawn salary till 60 years of age of the deceased employee/nominee."

ALSO READ Ratan Tata explains why this COVID crisis is unprecedented

The steel major further went on to state that the family members will be able to avail medical benefits as well as housing facilities. In addition, if a frontline employee gets infected while on the job and dies, the company will bear all the expenses of their children's education till they graduate.

The post on Twitter by Tata Steel said, “Tata Steel has taken the path of #AgilityWithCare by extending social security schemes to the family members of the employees affected by #COVID19. While we do our bit, we urge everyone to help others around them in any capacity possible to get through these tough times."

The response from Tata Steel also drew high praise from people on Twitter who commended the humanitarian step taken by the steel company and applauded the vision of Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of the Group.

The Tata Group has been well known for its philanthropic ventures, which include setting up educational and healthcare facilities across the country. They have been renowned for setting up some of the leading institutions in the country, including the Indian Institute of Science and Tata Institute of Social Science to name a few.

In fact, Tata Sons, the holding company of the group, is involved with numerous charitable activities.