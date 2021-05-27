Get vaccinated! Sign up for slot notifications here

Good morning!

Medical experts from across the globe have emphasised that there’s only one way out of the COVID-19 crisis pandemic — vaccination.

To help our readers, YourStory has launched a new vaccine slot finder tool so you can find an available slot at a COVID-19 vaccination centre near you.

YourStory’s CoWIN Slot Notifier tool searches available vaccination slots on CoWIN every 30 minutes, and automatically sends an email notification as soon as they become available.

Built as an overnight hack, the application allows you to enter your email ID to sign up, after which you can search for the available slots using your pincode and the age group.

The Interview

In Tier II and III cities, access and information about healthcare remain a challenge. This problem was magnified due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic which pushed India's healthcare system to a breaking point.

Dr Amita Bahl and Prashant Warier, Co-founder of Qure.AI discuss how to counter misinformation and how healthcare facilities can reach the remotest corners of the country.

Editor’s Pick: 100x Entrepreneur

Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor became a household name with the popular cooking show Khana Khazana that aired for 19 years.

The chef has turned entrepreneur with the launch of his TV channel FoodFood, premium cookware and appliances brand Wonderchef, and 65 restaurant chains under different brands in nine countries. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Improving supply chain processes for the healthcare industry

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, major gaps have been identified in India's healthcare system, especially in the supply-chain infrastructure space.

To make the healthcare system more robust, Hyderabad-based StratMed is building a large-scale supplier and buyer aggregation platform. The startup aggregates industry demand and helps hospitals and clinics connect with the right manufacturers and negotiate preferred prices. Read more.

News & Updates

The Government of India on Wednesday asked social media companies to confirm and share their responses "ASAP and preferably today itself" on the status of their compliance with new IT rules that came into effect from Wednesday, May 26.

The government on Wednesday reiterated its commitment to Right to Privacy as a Fundamental Right for all citizens and said it had no intention to violate this right, in response to a WhatsApp lawsuit filed against the new IT rules in the Delhi High Court on May 25, the last date for compliance with the new rules.

Amazon﻿ has announced that it would acquire film and TV company MGM for $8.45 billion as this transaction enables the ecommerce company to expand its titles for its OTT platform Amazon Prime.

Cold chain logistics startup TESSOL﻿ has launched a highly sophisticated solution for vaccine delivery across the country that enables pharma companies/logistics providers to offer end-to-end transportation of vaccine packages.

IIM-A and BITS Pilani graduates Abhishek Sethi and Prateek Behera have launched gradCapital, a $1 million fund to support and invest in startups. The fund said it will invest $25,000 in 20 startups in a year.

India has become the second country after the US to have crossed 20 crore cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage, the Union Health Ministry said. India achieved this coverage in 130 days as against the USA's feat in 124 days.

Omidyar Network India announced a Rs 26 crore grant for COVID-19 relief work to Give Foundation, a platform dedicated to donations, and United Way Bengaluru.

“We need the vaccines and people to give the vaccines to, but digital backbone is important and India has developed something that is truly remarkable.”

— Nandan Nilekani, Co-founder, Infosys

