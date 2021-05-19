YourStory dedicates COVID-19 Tributes to honour your stories, experiences, heroes

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenging time for countless families. As we fight the second wave and brace ourselves for a third, we felt the need for a common forum where we can, together as a nation, honour the stories of real people — the thousands who have risked their lives to save others, remember the loved ones we have lost, and celebrate the stories of hope, of those who have won the battle against COVID-19.

Which is why, YourStory is dedicating a #COVID19Tributes platform to honour the stories of COVID-19 warriors, saviours, survivors, and the loved ones we've lost to this pandemic.

We're honouring your stories through #COVID19Tributes. Because we know only too well that we're not mere numbers or statistics in the news. Because behind the numbers, we are all real people, with real stories. And because we're all in this together. And because #TogetherWeCan.

Through the platform, you can also share your tribute for a loved one you’ve lost (COVID Memorial), salute the efforts of healthcare workers (COVID Saviours) and those on the frontlines (COVID Warriors), and of those who fought bravely against COVID-19 and recovered (COVID Survivors).

You can share your tribute by filling the form here.

Here are some stories/tributes that have moved us today:

Covid saviour: Brother Ritesh Malik pays tribute to his sister Dr Ridhima Malik who has been on Covid duty for a long time now and continues even though she hasn't been vaccinated herself

Covid Memorial: A daughter shares a heartfelt tribute to Shri Ranjit Sinha, IPS (RR:1974), an officer and a gentleman.

Covid Warrior: Actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood is a beacon of hope once again.

Covid Survivor: Son Ankit Narang writes about how his mother's recovery was like a Mother's Day return gift.

You can also read how the Indian startup ecosystem is battling the second wave of COVID-19 here.

And here are some useful tools and links that can help you find the nearest vaccine centres in real-time.

The Interview

In a conversation with YourStory, Bejul Somaia says he thinks of himself as an entrepreneur who happens to be in the VC space. He says VCs have to think on the same lines as entrepreneurs — when it comes to strategy, differentiation, what the firm stands for, etc.

The Managing Director of Lightspeed Venture Partners shares his journey, what he looks for in early-stage founders and companies while investing, and learnings from investing in startups like BYJU's, OYO, and Udaan.

Editor’s Pick: Product Roadmap﻿

Having worked in the banking sector for over 20 years, Vinay Bagri in enriching banking experiences using technology. He teamed up with Virender Bisht to launch NiYO Solutions, a digital banking startup, to introduce better cash flows to the salaried segment.

The startup collaborates with banks to offer a layer over the existing banking infrastructure to enrich the digital banking experience of customers. Read more.

Founders of Niyo

Startup Spotlight

Nutrition and fitness platform for endurance sports training

With people confined to their homes amid the lockdown, many turned to fitness apps and virtual trainers to stay fit. One such fitness-centric offering is Fitpage, an integrated mobile-first platform for fitness and nutrition.

The Mumbai-based fitness tech platform brings exercise, nutrition, personal hygiene, and more on a single platform. Read more.

Snapshot of Fitpage

News & Updates

Singapore-based martech startup Affable.ai raised $2 million in a seed round from Prime Venture Partners, Decacorn Capital, and SGInnovate. With the fresh funding, Affable plans to expand into international markets such as the US.

To transform the doctor-patient engagement, Bengaluru-based healthtech startup Simbo.ai partnered with SRIT to augment the latter's e-health and m-health solutions, enabling it to deliver voice-based electronic medical records (EMR) documentation.

PUBG developer Krafton has started accepting pre-registrations for its updated Indian version — Battleground Mobile India — starting Tuesday, May 18. However, the pre-registrations are only open only for Android-powered devices.

Integrated logistics services provider DB Schenker has taken a slew of initiatives, including partnering with an NGO for setting up an oxygen plant in a Delhi hospital to support COVID relief efforts.

Google announced the launch of its News Showcase product in India with 30 publishers, including national, regional and local news organisations. These include The Hindu Group, HT Digital Streams Ltd, Indian Express Group, IANS, ANI, and many more.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

"I want to thank all the frontline workers all across the country who are working day and night like us to save lives and ask them to stay strong and soldier on. There are moments of darkness but we need to get back every day with renewed strength and optimism."

— Manisha Kumar, Head & GM, Columbia Asia Hospitals, Bengaluru

