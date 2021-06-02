The BFSI Leadership Summit: explore what’s next for banking in India

As India returns to normal after the COVID-19 lockdowns, fulfilling its inclusive growth agenda will determine the degree of wealth distribution in its vast population. Much of the banking landscape is changing because of dynamic customer expectations, regulatory requirements, evolving technology standards, demographics, new competitors and shifting economics.

Underlining the need for the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) industry to accelerate innovation, Yourstory Media is happy to host the all-virtual BFSI Leadership Summit on 16 July 2021.

The BFSI Leadership Summit is a virtual business-oriented and networking platform curated to decode the imminent challenges of the BFSI sector. The conference will cover themes like digital customer experiences, minimising cybersecurity threats, enhancing customer journey, and accelerating technology transformation for BFSI reforms.

Who will attend?

The day-long event will bring together more than 100 key senior-level IT leaders from BFSI, the Ministry of Finance, and regulatory bodies involved in policy-making, procurement and implementation of technology with their organisations.

This will include ecosystem representation from the Reserve Bank of India, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Revenue, public sector & co-operative banks, private banks, public and private insurance companies, non-banking financial institutions, payment system institutions, neobanks, and fintech startups.

Rich insights and perspectives from transformational BFSI leaders

Designed to be insightful and forward-looking, the summit will feature lessons and perspectives from transformational digital leaders, who will speak on a range of topics that include emerging technologies to raise the bar for customer experience and financial inclusion; taking automation to the next level; cybersecurity; and finally conversations on partnering with the fintech ecosystem to drive innovation.

