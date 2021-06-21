The CIO Leaders Virtual Forum 2021: creating the blueprint for a digital future

As the country finds her feet after yet another crippling lockdown, businesses find themselves grappling with the enormous challenge of maintaining business continuity in a volatile landscape. With much of the workforce now working remotely, organisations must adapt; to a new digital reality, to a workforce that works remotely, and to a fresh new crop of digital native competitors.

Highlighting the need for a conversation around building a post-pandemic digital transformation playbook, to help the industry navigate these waters effectively, YourStory Media is proud to host the CIO Leaders Virtual Forum 2021.

The forum will be host to essential discussions around the technological disruptions to managing the cloud and data, redefining the scope of digital landscapes, building critical infrastructure for a remote workforce, and refining one’s strategy for a post-pandemic digital reality. Look forward to multiple knowledge sessions conducted by subject matter experts, and at least eight hours of dedicated networking opportunities with close to a 100 industry specialists.

A coming together of state, enterprise and entrepreneur ecosystem leaders

The event will bring together more than 30 senior business and IT leaders from various government bodies, and from leading private sector companies involved in policy making, and digital adoption.

We will see representation from city, state, and national governments, in addition to representation from the private industry, across personal care, health and fitness, to compliance and logistics, among other sectors.

Why should you attend The CIO Leaders Virtual Forum 2021?

The forum will provide a platform to showcase and dissect innovations and emerging trends, understand insights gained, and strengthen technology leadership through conversations, connections and content. The industry leaders will also share their experiences around advancing the digital ecosystem, creating a future-ready workforce, and developing an agile, innovation-led mindset.

