How Dell is empowering MSMEs to go the digital way and grow meaningfully

India’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) are among the key drivers of economic growth as they employ close to half of the country’s population and contribute to around a third of its GDP. Given its macroeconomic importance, the sector's various stakeholders have always been concerned about improving its growth prospects and global competitiveness, particularly in today’s vastly changed business landscape.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the face of business as we know it in the past year. Amid disrupted supply chains, fluctuations in demand, and the pressures of enforcing contactless operations, MSMEs had to find new ways to be agile, optimise operations and improve their ability to conserve capital.

The sector overall showcased tremendous resilience in rising above the challenges of today’s business environment. Many MSMEs have shown the way forward by riding on the technology and digitisation wave to solve key challenges and secure new growth opportunities.

To celebrate these MSMEs, bring them into the spotlight and make their voices heard, YourStory is hosting MSME Week, from June 18 to 27, 2021. This week-long event is showcasing some of the most inspiring stories of MSMEs that have faced the odds to grow in new directions.

How Dell is a strong growth partner for MSMEs

If there is anything that is definitive, it is that digitisation has been a key component of the growth journey of many successful MSMEs, and in improving their business resilience. This is largely in-line with trends across sectors. According to a McKinsey report, companies have accelerated the digitisation of their customer and supply chain interactions and of their internal operations by three to four years.

The necessity of social distancing has prompted consumers to meet their needs online. Given the ease and convenience offered by digital channels, it has become imperative for MSMEs to have a digital presence. According to a Mckinsey survey of consumers who were making purchases online for the first time, 75 percent seek to continue to use digital even after things return to normal.

For more than three decades, Dell has been at the forefront of technology innovation, and is an industry leader in the space. Right from state-of-the-art laptops and devices that facilitate remote working and promote efficiency to technology solutions that help optimise costs, Dell has a complete range of technology solutions that are empowering MSMEs in India and across the world to reach their full potential in today’s times.

If you are an MSME looking to begin their digital transformation, look no further than Dell’s comprehensive range of technology offerings and support from in-house experts.

And there is no time better than the present, with 10 percent cashback on a range of accessories, warranty upgrades and more.