Join us for the grand finale of YourStory’s India MSME Summit 2021

With COVID-19 wreaking havoc on businesses, large and small, the India MSME sector in particular has been hit hard and challenges in the space are mounting.

To address the devastating effects of the pandemic on MSMEs and underscore their stories of resilience, YourStory brings you our third annual India MSME Summit with the theme "Roadmap for MSME Resilience and Recovery", with our title sponsors Lenovo and Intel, co-sponsors AWS & TransUnion CIBIL, associate partners Mastercard, Vi Business & Easebuzz, insights partner Crediwatch.

The Interview

Globally, there are 1.6 billion people who live in inadequate shelter, a number that is set to increase. In India, the urban housing shortfall has risen 54 percent between 2012 and 2018.

Rajeev Kathpalia, Partner at Vastu Shilpa Consultants; Manish Kumar, Regional Coordinator - Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, Ministry of Housing, Government of India; and Lizan Kuster, Associate Director at Habitat for Humanity International talk about how to make 'Housing for All' a reality.

Editor’s Pick: How Radar Capital is helping entrepreneurs

Many investment bankers are averse to working with small companies as they are on the lookout to serve "settled" businesses.

To solve this problem, Rahul Gupta started Radar Capital, a boutique investment advisory for startups and high-growth enterprises that specialises in helping entrepreneurs with capital and guidance in running their venture. Read more.

Rahul Gupta, Founder and Managing Director, Radar Capital

Startup Spotlight

Meet the Airbnb of house parties

Looking at a few party-goers, entrepreneur Shrinivas Shinde thought of creating real-time meaningful connections through various themed get-togethers and house parties.

In 2017, he founded Mumbai-based Playace that verifies user’s identity and allows them to host or attend house parties. It has now enabled more than 1000 house parties across major cities in India. Read more.

News & Updates

Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal took to Twitter to announce the completion of the construction of phase one of his e-scooter manufacturing facility — the Ola Futurefactory, adding that the scooters will be hitting the Indian markets soon.

Navars Edutech, a Hyderabad-based edtech startup focused on the astronomy education sector, has raised an undisclosed amount in an angel round of funding through Faad Network. Navars aims to help students explore, engage, and experience astro concepts.

The government said it has extended the second phase of FAME India scheme by two years, till March 31, 2024, for faster adoption of electric mobility and development of its manufacturing ecosystem in the country.

Economic think-tank NCAER expects the Indian economy to grow between 8.4 percent to 10.1 percent for the current financial year, as against a contraction of 7.3 percent in the last fiscal.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

Sumit Agarwal, Founder, Vyapar

“Just because there is uncertainty doesn’t mean things will stay the same. When the pandemic subsides, MSMEs’ online transaction data populated in the past year can put them in a better position to raise capital.”

— Sumit Agarwal, Founder, Vyapar

