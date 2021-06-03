[Jobs Roundup] These openings may help you land a role at logistics unicorn Delhivery

Earlier this week, Gurugram-based logistics startup ﻿Delhivery﻿ announced it raised $275 million in its Series H round led by Boston-headquartered investment firm Fidelity Management and Research Company. The round also saw participation from other leading public market funds.

With the fresh capital, Delhivery's valuation is expected to rise to over $3 billion, the company said. The capital infusion comes in at a time when the company witnessed healthy revenue growth in FY21 despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and the unicorn is well poised on its path to profitability.

A third-party logistics service provider, Delhivery was founded in 2011 by Sahil Barua, Bhavesh Manglani, Kapil Bharati, Suraj Saharan, and Mohit Tandon.

With its nationwide network extending beyond 19,000 pin codes and 2,500 cities, the unicorn provides a full suite of logistics services, including express parcel transportation, LTL and FTL freight, reverse logistics, cross-border, B2B and B2C warehousing, end-to-end supply chain services, and technology services.

Its platform connects consigners, agents, and truckers, offering road transport solutions. Delhivery's website claims the platform works with over 15,000 direct customers, including large and small ecommerce participants, SMEs, and over 500 leading enterprises and brands.

If you'd like to be part of Delhivery's growth plans, these job openings may be for you:

Senior Manager - Client Servicing

Location: Goa

Experience required: N/A

In this role, the senior manager for client servicing will connect and maintain relationships with managers/general managers and CXOs of small and medium businesses (SMBs) for Delhivery's B2C ecommerce portfolio, growing the scope of work for existing accounts.

It also involves heading customer service for SMB accounts, regular business review with accounts, focusing on value growth areas, among others.

Director - Business Development

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: N/A

In this role, the candidate will manage a team of five to ten managers and their reportees and be responsible for leading business development and key account management, ensuring sales targets are met, generating leads, monitoring competitors' sales activities, and more.

Other responsibilities include managing recruiting, coaching, and performance monitoring and tracking for the region.

Product Marketing Manager

Location: Gurugram

Experience required: 5-7 years

The product marketing manager will work closely with product managers, translate technical details into benefits for the user, develop product marketing strategies such as pricing, advertising, and product launching, and craft compelling messaging across digital marketing channels.

The role also involves testing marketing product features, releases, and ad copies, maintaining and managing competitive intelligence, comparisons by working with cross-functional stakeholders, and executing self-lead research.

Director - Enterprise Solutions Development

Location: Gurugram

Experience required: N/A

The director for enterprise solutions development will identify, profile, build and close large enterprise deals for integrated logistics and warehousing. They are also required to build the business plan and set targets for the vertical, drive profitable growth across service lines, build and manage a high-performance team, create solutions, and aid in building the product and tech roadmap, and more.

Senior Business Development Manager - Consumer Durables

Location: Gurugram

Experience required: N/A

As a senior business development manager for consumer durables, the candidate will build the consumer durable vertical for Delhivery, understand the market, pain points, SCM of the vertical, and develop plans and strategies to optimise and reform network design and bring about efficiency.

Other responsibilities include designing custom solutions as per client requirements, make account plans, maximise the scope of work with clients, resolve disputes and concerns of clients by liaising with servicing team and other function leads in operations and engineering, among others.

