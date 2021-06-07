India’s in-demand crypto coders, restaurants vs Zomato and Swiggy, ecommerce’s EV disincentives, & more

The dichotomy in India’s crypto ecosystem is stark. While the Reserve Bank of India and private banks maintain a hard stance against private cryptocurrencies, there’s surging demand for crypto and blockchain coders as international and domestic companies set up or expand operations here.

In ecommerce, companies pushed their delivery partners to electrify their fleets but are now disincentivising them. Restaurants are pushing back against Zomato and Swiggy because of their increasing commissions but finding they can’t do without them either.

With dining out on pause, Zomato and Swiggy have become a mainstay of the restaurant business. Restaurants are urging customers to order directly from them. But building a direct ordering channel is hard and comes with additional operational and financial costs, which many small eateries cannot afford.

Online retailers such as Amazon India, as part of their pledge to contain their carbon footprints, pushed their delivery partners to electrify their fleets. But without adequate incentives, and moves such as lower payouts for electric vehicles, delivery firms are questioning the viability of making the shift.

India is showing early signs of emerging as a hub for blockchain development as international and domestic companies set up or expand operations here. This has boosted demand for crypto and blockchain developers in India, even if companies have to invest heavily in them, including in grounds-up training.

As regulators and banks globally harden their stance against crypto exchanges, the focus is shifting to digital currencies backed by central banks. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has stressed the need for a sophisticated Central Bank Digital Currency while expressing his reservations against private cryptocurrencies.

Delhi’s decision to allow online delivery of alcohol has generated a buzz as it potentially opens up a massive opportunity for companies like Flipkart, Swiggy and Zomato in the world’s third-largest liquor market. But several stakeholders need to come together to make alcohol delivery via apps viable.

