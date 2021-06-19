[Jobs Roundup] Work at India's latest unicorn and SaaS startup BrowserStack with these openings

Earlier this week, homegrown SaaS startup BrowserStack secured $200 million in Series B funding at a $4 billion valuation and became India's 15th unicorn of 2021. It also becomes the year's second SaaS unicorn after Chargebee, which achieved the feat in April.

The funding round was led by BOND, with participation from Insight Partners and existing investor Accel, which had invested $50 million in a Series A round in 2018.

BrowserStack, which Ritesh Arora co-founded with Nakul Aggarwal in 2011, has been a category leader in software testing on the cloud and counts over 50,000 customers and more than four million developer signups.

It caters to giant corporations such as Microsoft, Twitter, Barclays, Expedia, and several others, powering over two million tests across its 15 global data centres every day.

The nearly decade-old BrowserStack was valued at $500-600 million during its first institutional funding round, as per Venture Intelligence. Its valuation has soared 8X in three years, mirroring the meteoric growth of India's SaaS sector.

BrowserStack Founder Ritesh Arora (L) with Accel's Anand Daniel

The startup plans to use the capital to make strategic acquisitions, expand product offerings for developers, and ramp up scale across the globe to fulfil its vision of becoming the "testing infrastructure for the internet".

