[Jobs Roundup] Work with full-stack fleet software startup LocoNav with these openings

Earlier this week, full-stack fleet software company LocoNav raised $37 million in a Series B round. The new funding came from Quiet Capital, Anthemis Group, Sequoia Capital India, Foundamental, RIT Capital Partners, Uncorrelated Ventures, Village Global, and other leading investors.

The startup previously raised $10 million led by Sequoia Capital India and Foundamental. The total amount raised by LocoNav now stands at $47 million.

Since it was founded in 2016, LocoNav claims its app has been used by over half-a-million vehicle/fleet owners. The company helps users with AI-based technology to manage fleet operations and provide recommendations that help them make better decisions to enhance fleet performance.

According to the founders, LocoNav will be using the fresh funds to build its technology and data science teams across San Francisco, Gurugram, and Bengaluru.

If you'd like to be a part of LocoNav's growth journey, these job openings may be for you:

Marketing Executive

Location: Gurugram

Experience required: N/A

In this role, the marketing executive will research and share insights from competitors, help the internal team in SEO, SEM, take up responsibility for coordinating across various departments for marketing-related operations, gathering data from different marketing channels and presenting them visually, evaluating end-to-end customer experience across multiple channels and customer touchpoints, and more.

Content Strategist

Location: Gurugram

Experience required: 1+ years

This role involves researching industry-related topics (combining online sources, interviews, and studies), writing clear marketing copy to promote products/services, including but not limited to blog posts, white papers, brochure copy, case studies, social media posts, proofreading, and editing blog posts before publication, conducting simple keyword research, and using SEO guidelines to increase web traffic, and more.

Lead Engineer

Location: Gurugram

Experience required: N/A

In this role, the candidate will design new systems and redesign existing systems to work at scale, focus on fault tolerance, durability, backups and recovery, performance, maintainability, code simplicity, etc, lead a team of software engineers and help create an environment of ownership and learning, introduce best practices of software development and ensure their adoption across the team, and more.

Senior Software Engineer (Data Pipeline)

Location: Gurugram

Experience required: 4-6 years

The senior software engineer (data pipeline) will design systems to work at scale, work on fault tolerance, durability, backups and recovery, and be a part of a team of software engineers to introduce best practices of software development, and help set and maintain coding standards for the team. The candidate is expected to bring skills in data structures, design, coding, and problem-solving to the board.

Territory Sales Manager

Location: Gujarat/Pune/Nagpur

Experience required: 2+ years

The territory sales manager across locations will identify business opportunities and generate leads, scan the market for new business opportunities, manage the complete sales cycle from setting up meetings, pitching, negotiating, and closing the deal, develop and maintain relationships with clients, be responsible for sales targets, and maintain margins for sales across the territory, and more.

