[Jobs Roundup] Here's how you can work with logistics startup Locus

Logistics startup Locus earlier this week raised $50 million in Series C funding led by GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, with participation from Qualcomm Ventures and existing investors Tiger Global and Falcon Edge.

Angel investors Amrish Rau, CEO of Pine Labs; Kunal Shah, CEO of CRED; Raju Reddy, Founder of Sierra Atlantic; and Deb Deep Sengupta, former President and MD, SAP South Asia, also participated in the round.

The startup said it will use the funding to improve its geographical reach and build its research and development team to expand the product line. Locus had earlier raised $30 million across multiple rounds.

Founded in 2015, Locus uses ML and proprietary algorithms to offer smart supply chain solutions to customers. With clients across North America, Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Indian subcontinent, the startup has offices in the US, the UK, India, Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Germany.

Locus claims that its scalable solutions have resulted in $150 million savings in logistics costs, 70 million+ kilometre reductions in distance travelled, and 17 million+ kilograms reduction in GHG emissions for clients across sectors like ecommerce, retail, e-grocery, CPG/FMCG, home services, home deliveries, 3PL, transportation, and B2B distribution.

