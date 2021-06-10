[Jobs Roundup] These openings may help you land a role at digital adoption solutions startup Whatfix

Earlier this week, B2B Digital Adoption Solutions (DAS) provider Whatfix announced that it had raised $90 million in Series D funding led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2. The round also saw participation from Eight Roads Ventures, Sequoia Capital India, Dragoneer Investment Group, F-Prime Capital, and Cisco Investments.

This brings the total funding raised by Whatfix to $139.8 million to date.

“We will be using the funds to continue growing our stronghold in the US market while accelerating global expansion into new markets such as Asia Pacific and Europe. We will also invest the funds in product innovation, focusing on artificial intelligence (AI), enterprise solutions, and providing personalised experiences,” said Khadim Bhatti, Co-founder and CEO, Whatfix, in a conversation with YourStory.

Whatfix is a DAS provider that disrupts application training, learning, and support content by providing contextual, interactive, real-time, and autonomous user guidance — driving additional adoption and productivity gains.

According to a statement shared by the startup, the company has witnessed explosive growth in the past two years, with revenue and headcount tripled.

Founders of Whatfix

ALSO READ Starting with just two clients, B2B SaaS startup Whatfix recorded 300 pc revenue growth in 1 year

The startup is hiring in India, and if you'd like to be part of its growth plans, these openings may be for you:

Engineering Manager

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: N/A

As an engineering manager, the candidate will responsible for devising and communicating top-level objectives and measures of success to guide teams, challenge them, and hold them accountable. The candidate will also partner with product management teams to devise an executable roadmap and deliver it with the team and peers.

For more information, click here.

Performance Marketing Specialist

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 4+ years

In this role, the performance marketing specialist will set acquisition and growth targets and improve them QoQ for channels such as LinkedIn, Facebook, Google Adwords, Bing Display, Affiliates channels like Taboola, DSP platforms, etc. The candidate will also work across teams across and execute strategies to generate interest and opportunities within assign key strategic accounts, and more.

For more information, click here.

Lead Fullstack Engineer

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 8+ years

In this role, the candidate is expected to define architecture blueprints and take technical ownership of high-level design, tech stack, non-functional attributes of one or more components of various platforms, as well as design, build, test, and deploy cutting-edge solutions at scale, work closely with other architects in the team and ensure architectural consistency and technical excellence of the products and platforms, and more.

For more information, click here.

Senior Software Engineer

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 4+ years

The senior software engineer at Whatfix will design and develop highly scalable, reliable and fault-tolerant systems, understand the customer needs, envision project goals, product architectural solutions with a high focus on detail to ensure successful implementation, articulate complex problems communicating viable architecture and design approaches in a clear and concise manner, and more.

For more information, click here.

Outbound Enterprise Sales

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 5-12 years

This role involves handling end-to-end sales cycles from opportunity generation to product demo to closing deals, learning, and demonstrating the Whatfix platform to prospective customers, navigating customers through a free seven-day proof of concept, negotiating and working on contracts, recording and documenting sales activities, and more.

For more information, click here.