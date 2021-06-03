Karnataka extends lockdown till June 14 to contain COVID-19

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday announced extending lockdown for a week from June 7 to June 14 to contain the COVID-19 spread.

"We had earlier announced stringent restrictions from May 24 to June 7 to contain the spread of coronavirus. Though the infections have reduced, the spread of the disease is still on."

"It has been decided to extend the restrictions by a week following the recommendation of experts till June 14 morning," Yediyurappa told a press conference.

The curbs are in effect since April 27 but from May 10, the Chief Minister announced a shutdown till May 24 morning. However, it was further extended till June 7.

Hotels and restaurants will be permitted to operate till evening only for parcel service or takeaways, according to the official release.

ALSO READ How artists are dealing with Covid lockdown, and the challenges and opportunities they see in these challenging times

The situation is worst, that's why we have extended the lockdown by one week. I am hoping that everything will be fine after one week, stated Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa.

Meanwhile, Karnataka in charge of Covid-19 management Dr Devi Prasad Shetty met CM Yediyurappa on Wednesday to discuss the preparedness for the third wave of coronavirus.

"Precautionary measures will be taken to prevent the Covid third wave. The infrastructure and treatment facilities are to be considered. The required human resources and medicines are being discussed. The task force would submit its report within a week," said Shetty.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Karnataka has 2,98,320 active COVID-19 cases. The total number of recoveries has reached 22,90,861 and fatalities have mounted to 29,554.

Last week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Delhi has somehow gained control over the second wave of COVID-19 and the government will now start the process of lifting the lockdown gradually, starting with the resumption of construction activities and reopening of factories for one week starting this week.

(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)