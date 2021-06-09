Here’s your last chance to apply to K-Startup Grand Challenge 2021 to scale your startup

We're less than a week away from the application deadline for K-Startup Grand Challenge 2021. If you're looking to expand your business idea across Asia, this is a great programme to join.

The K-Startup Grand Challenge, a project by South Korea’s National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA), spans over 3.5 months, and provides startups from around the world with the required support, investments and opportunities to launch their business in countries across Asia. This year, university students with an entrepreneurial ambition can also apply and fast track their growth journey.

Don’t miss out as there's a bunch of benefits in store for participants including:

Access to state-of-the-art South Korean R&D labs for prototyping, testing and expert support

A $320,000 prize pool for the top 10 winners

Grants and living expenses during the programme

Access to cutting-edge technologies and digital products

Workspace at the centrally-located Global Startup Campus in Pangyo Techno Valley

Mentorship sessions with experts

Corporate partnerships with South Korea's top companies

Additional investment opportunities

For students, the challenge is also a great opportunity to get exposure to the global startup culture before they venture into the entrepreneurial world.

So whether you have a solution in artificial intelligence, logistics, biotech, robotics, beauty wearables, gaming, urban solutions or any other sector, apply to the K-Startup Grand Challenge 2021 if you meet the following criteria:

Your startup should have been started in or after 2013

Your team leader and members must not be disqualified from staying in South Korea or acquiring a visa for South Korea

Your team must have one or more members with a bachelor’s degree or higher to be eligible for working visa issuance to settle in Korea for 3.5 months after the final selection.

Hurry up, applications close on June 15, 2021. Know more and apply to K-Startup Grand Challenge 2021 today!