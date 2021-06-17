Here's what you can expect from Microsoft's next-gen Windows 11 OS

Several tech trackers reported leaked images of Microsoft's latest operating system Windows 11. From the leaked images available on the internet, it can be seen that Windows 11 will have a new Start menu, there will be a change in the start sound, and it will also entail some user interface changes.

Windows 11, which is set to launch on June 24, will reportedly be available as a free upgrade for not just Windows 10 users but also for users with older versions such as Windows 7 and Windows 8.1. However, several media reports highlight that Windows 8 users will have to first upgrade to 8.1 to get the free Windows 11 upgrade.

This should not impact many users because Statcounter's data reveals that Windows 8 has only 1.27 percent share of users, and that Windows 7 and Windows 10 has the largest market share with 15.52 percent and 78.89 percent respectively.

In a virtual keynote at Microsoft’s Build conference for software developers held in the last week of May, Microsoft Chairman Satya Nadella spoke about the next generation of technology users.

He said, "soon we will share one of the most significant updates of Windows of the past decade to unlock greater economic opportunity for developers and creators," adding, “I’ve been self-hosting it over the past several months, and I’m incredibly excited about the next generation of Windows."

Earlier, Microsoft Corp on Wednesday announced that the Board's independent directors unanimously elected India-born Satya Nadella as the company's Chairman, an additional role in which he will lead the work to set the agenda for the Board.

Nadella, 53, succeeds John W Thompson, who, as the lead independent director, will retain significant authority including providing input on behalf of the independent directors on board agendas, calling meetings of the independent directors, setting agendas for executive sessions, and leading performance evaluations of the CEO, the technology giant said.

When Nadella took the CEO job in February 2014, Bill Gates stepped down as Chairman of the company he co-founded, significantly reducing his role at Microsoft, and Thompson was tapped to replace him. The idea was that Nadella would benefit from mentoring by Thompson, a technology executive for several decades. Nadella had succeeded Steve Ballmer to become Microsoft's CEO in 2014.