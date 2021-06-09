‘Every failed attempt adds vital learnings to the next innovation’ – 25 quotes from Indian startup journeys

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous post here). Share these 25 gems and insights from the week of May 31 – June 6 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See also our special compilation of quotes related to India’s coronavirus responses here.

We have 23.3 percent women in the workplace today as compared to 42.7 percent two decades ago. This is alarming in the context of the Indian corporate ecosystem. - UpGrad

Organisations need to move ahead of the curve and drive inclusive teams and mindsets, gender-sensitive processes, and mentor and coach women. - Sonica Aron, Marching Sheep

It is significantly harder to be a woman entrepreneur in itself; it gets harder to be a mompreneur. - Sonia Agarwal Bajaj, Whiz League

People living with disabilities and other marginalised groups in India are not given a fair chance at employment. - Ankit Tripathi, Uneako

To grow, you need to have the right attitude of acceptance and learning. - Sakshi Chhapolia, Aaiena

Happiness comes from being who you actually are instead of who you think you are supposed to be. - Shonda Rhimes

When you take up things like theatre and public speaking, your communication skills develop differently in your adult life. - Deepti Sahi, LessonLeap

Traditional is beautiful. - Pooja Rajput, Chidiyaa

People are demanding wellbeing solutions that not only help them manage physical fitness but also take care of their end-to-end wellbeing, including mental, financial, and social wellbeing. - Amaresh Ojha, Gympik

Sustainability is increasingly becoming a key attribute of employability as millennials and Gen Z are seeking greater purpose in their work. - Nivruti Rai, Intel India

To create an Indian environment with fresh air to breathe, clean water to drink, nutritious food with no one left hungry, and a way to care for everyone’s health, should be the priority for you and me on this environment day. - Ratan Tata

If you cut down a forest, it doesn't matter how many sawmills you have if there are no more trees. - Susan George

India produces over 900 million tonnes of food waste per annum. It is mostly managed through landfilling or composting. Landfilling is a highly polluting, hazardous, and a space-intensive process. Moreover, 25% of all recyclables get contaminated due to food waste. - Ankit Alok Bagaria, Loopworm

India’s shallow debt markets present a massive opportunity to asset managers with the ability to bridge the gap between perceived and real risk. - Soumendra Ghosh, Vivriti Asset Management

There is an abundance of good startup ideas and enthusiasm in our country. - Pravesh Mehta

For maturity of an ecosystem you need exits, acquisitions, and strategic investors into smaller businesses. - Nandini Mansighka, Mumbai Angel Network

For investments in nature to be profitable models, businesses will need to scale. This cannot happen unless products and services are tech-enabled. - Amit Banka, WeNaturalists

Raising more money than you need will make you splurge more. Sooner or later, you are going to lose financial prudence. - Sanjay Mehta, 100X.VC

Fundraise is an input, not an outcome. It is an enabler for us to truly do what we want to do, and though it acts as an endorsement, it also brings the responsibility of delivering 10X the returns to our investors and partners. - Bhavin Turakhia, Zeta

Success of a startup depends heavily on how fast you can bring required specialised knowledge on-board and channelise it towards materialising company goals. - Saurabh Srivastav, Spardha

It is OK, and necessary, to challenge existing business models in order to expand the perception of what is possible now. - Adeola Enigbokan

Good designers hope to be proven right. Great designers want to be proven wrong. You learn much more that way. - Andy Budd

Every failed attempt adds vital learnings to the next innovation, and one of them is bound to work and turn big. - Beerud Sheth, Gupshup

