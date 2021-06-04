Redcliffe Lifetech introduces non-invasive RT-PCR test for detecting Black Fungus

Redcliffe Lifetech — a Noida-based molecular diagnostics and precision medicine company — introduced a non-invasive (Serum/Fluid) RT-PCR Test to diagnose Black Fungus infection. The test will detect the DNA of Mucorales (fungi) species.

In an official statement, the company explained that it will collect Bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) samples to directly diagnose the infection.

As the COVID-19 second wave continues to wreak havoc in India, the country is also grappling with a rare invasive fungal infection, Mucormycosis, also known as Black Fungus. With reports flooding in about the increasing cases of infection, several Indian state governments have already declared it as an epidemic.

Representational Image

“We endeavour to assist the Government of India and the general public in combating this deadly infection with the most advanced approach. With the help of our technology, we can assist them in a timely diagnosis of Mucormycosis. This will undoubtedly aid in the diagnosis and treatment of patients,” Dheeraj Jain, Managing Director, Redcliffe Lifetech, said in a statement.

The company also revealed that along with BAL samples, biopsy samples and serum samples will also be collected to detect potential health disorders in people.

Mucormycosis or Black Fungus caused by Mucorales is a rare and invasive fungal infection, which has a high mortality rate. It can affect the sinuses, brain, and lungs of a person.

Amidst rising infections and deaths due to the disease, early detection is of utmost importance. The diagnostic test, priced at Rs 7,000, will be able to produce results in 24 hours.

According to reports, the disease is believed to affect people with pre-existing health problems like diabetes or cancer, or those on medication, which lowers the body’s ability to fight germs and infection.

As patients with reduced immunity are more susceptible to the infection, it also impacts those who are recovering from the COVID-19 infection.

“Mucormycosis generally affects people with comorbid conditions taking immunosuppressant steroid medications to manage pre-existing illnesses and COVID-19, over an extended length of time or those with diabetes mellitus, who are unable to keep blood sugar levels within the normal range," the company said in a statement.

It explained that people treated in the ICU wing of hospitals for a prolonged time, or having a vulnerable immune system or those already taking prescription antifungal drugs to combat infections may be at a higher risk of infection.