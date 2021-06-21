Here’s why you shouldn’t miss the AWS Summit India Online 2021

AWS Summit Online India 2021 is happening over 2 days - Tuesday 29 th June, and Wednesday, 30 th June 2021 ; offers more than 90 educational sessions, technical demonstrations, and networking opportunities with experts and partners.

(Father of Java), distinguished engineer, AWS; , Senior Vice President, AWS Global Infrastructure and Customer Support; , VP of BI and Analytics, Amazon.com. Renowned business leaders of India: Amitabh Chaudhry, CEO and MD, Axis Bank; Anand Jain, COO and Co-Founder, Clevertap; Manmeet Dhody, CTO, Paytm Payments; Dale Vaz, CTO, Swiggy; Yashwanth Kumar, Head Analytics and Insights, Titan and Binoy Paul, Associate Chief Engineer, Mahindra and Mahindra Limited, and others will share their experiences of leveraging cloud.

Cloud is the new normal. We are witnessing an interesting shift in the technological landscape, where the speed of digitization is much faster than ever before. Irrespective of the business size, everyone is transitioning to digital to reach their customers. This makes it imperative for organizations to understand cloud technology well to reap the benefits, and spend an ample amount of time in planning the cloud migration strategy and monitor it at every stage.

If you are just starting to explore Cloud or even if you are an experienced user, you should attend the AWS Summit Online. It is an annual conference that aims to bring business executives and technologists together to learn about AWS cloud, the latest developments in cloud technology and much more.

This year’s AWS Summit Online India is bigger and better with lots to offer for everyone. There are 15 breakout tracks with 90+ sessions based on key themes of artificial intelligence/machine learning, Big Data and analytics, DevOps, security, application modernization, financial services and Digital India. Participants can attend the sessions that are most relevant to their job role, interests, and level of technical understanding. The talks are spread across four levels from introductory (100) to intermediate (200) and advanced (300) to expert (400).

The two-day event is happening will be organized on 29 and 30 June, 2021, with the opening keynotes starting from 9.45am IST.

Registration for the event is free, so go ahead and sign up for the virtual summit here. The detailed agenda is available on the event website. You can also take a quick glance at the agenda here.

The opening keynotes shall be delivered by distinguished members from business and tech world:

On Day 1, Puneet Chandok, President – Commercial Business, AWS India South Asia, AISPL will be joined by Peter DeSantis, Senior Vice President, AWS Global Infrastructure and Customer Support; And Dorothy Li, VP of BI and analytics, Amazon.com; Amitabh Chaudhry, CEO and MD, Axis Bank; Anand Jain, COO and Co-Founder, Clevertap; Manmeet Dhody, CTO, Paytm Payments.

On Day 2 Anupam Mishra, Head of Technology, AISPL will be joined by James Gosling (Father of Java), distinguished engineer, AWS; And customer speakers from Dale Vaz, CTO, Swiggy; Yashwanth Kumar, Head Analytics, Titan; and R Velusamy, Senior Vice President & Head, Automotive Product Development, MRV, Mahindra Electric.

The keynotes will be followed by sessions that explore a range of use cases and how AWS technologies can be leveraged for those. Most of the sessions will be co-presented by AWS and its customers. Some of the sessions include:

Building an automated digital KYC with AWS AI/ML services. e-KYC is a hot topic as India continues to evolve its digital ecosystem. This session will showcase how users can perform automated KYC with the help of AWS services by using AWS Professional Services’ KYC solution that can collect data of individuals from government-issued identification documents/ID cards with around 90 percent accuracy. The session will be co-presented by Swapnil Dubey , Head of Platform Engineering, Playgames 24x7 India Pvt. Ltd.

The first fully integrated development environment for machine learning, the Amazon SageMaker Studio is a fully managed service that offers developers and data scientists the flexibility to build, train, and deploy machine learning models through modular capabilities. This session dives deep into the technical abilities with practical demos and explores the newly announced services like Amazon SageMaker Pipelines and Amazon SageMaker Clarity. AWS Fault Injection Simulator: It’s fully managed chaos engineering service that helps you improve application resiliency by offering an environment to safely perform controlled chaos engineering experiments on AWS.

It’s fully managed chaos engineering service that helps you improve application resiliency by offering an environment to safely perform controlled chaos engineering experiments on AWS. BigBasket’s journey from clicks to insights: Subramanian M S , Head of Category Marketing and Analytics at BigBasket talks about how India’s largest online supermarket leverages AWS for their clickstream solution, that has become the DNA that powers its growth and ability to deliver a world-class user experience to its customers.

, Head of Category Marketing and Analytics at BigBasket talks about how India’s largest online supermarket leverages AWS for their clickstream solution, that has become the DNA that powers its growth and ability to deliver a world-class user experience to its customers. Fortifying your enterprise and ensuring regulatory compliance: Led by an AWS security expert and Deloitte India, one can look forward to gain an auditor’s perspectives on key aspects of cloud security, and how AWS helps financial services customers improve their security posture and comply with the Indian regulatory guidelines.

India is rapidly shifting towards a digital ecosystem in the hope of enabling positive socio-economic change. The effort is a combination of government and private sector initiatives and ever-increasing awareness about the benefits of digitization. The summit has a separate track to showcase how AWS is helping organizations accelerate their digital transformations to acknowledge the tremendous potential of India’s digital future.

The Digital India track will feature sessions on different topics like transforming Indian agriculture, enabling efficient healthcare and taking education to the last mile. Another noteworthy discussion will be led by Vaishali Kasture, Head of Enterprise – India & South Asia, AISPL, where she will talk about scaling businesses with Bhavin Turakhia, Co-founder and CEO, Zeta and Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO, Zerodha. Hear how Zerodha and Zeta epitomize ‘Digital First’ platforms and how they are transforming business models and customer experiences, powered by AWS.

Along with these sessions, there are many other activities for the attendees:

AWS DeepRacer League : The world’s first global autonomous racing league, driven by reinforcement learning (RL). Racers will have the opportunity to join the DeepRacer online workshop to get hands-on experience with RL, autonomous driving, and have a one-on-one chat with machine-learning experts. Check out the FAQs for more information.

: The world’s first global autonomous racing league, driven by reinforcement learning (RL). Racers will have the opportunity to join the DeepRacer online workshop to get hands-on experience with RL, autonomous driving, and have a one-on-one chat with machine-learning experts. Check out the FAQs for more information. Builders zone and technical demos: Get inspired by AWS architecture and implement similar solutions in your organizations.

Get inspired by AWS architecture and implement similar solutions in your organizations. Ask the experts includes: Live Q&A with AWS Experts

Live Q&A with AWS Experts AWS training and certification hub for access to hands-on labs and to build your own learning paths.

for access to hands-on labs and to build your own learning paths. Startup Central, a hub of inspiring stories and talks focussed on startups.

a hub of inspiring stories and talks focussed on startups. Public Sector, inspiring stories from government, education, non-profit, and healthcare organizations.

inspiring stories from government, education, non-profit, and healthcare organizations.



Attendees will also receive a certificate of attendance, as long as they complete watching five sessions or more during the online summit across the two days. So, what are you waiting for?

