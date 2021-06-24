Startup news and updates: daily roundup (June 24, 2021)

John McAfee, the creator of the McAfee antivirus software, has been found dead in his cell in a jail near Barcelona, a government official has said. Hours earlier, a Spanish court issued a preliminary ruling in favour of the 75-year-old tycoon's extradition to the United States to face tax-related criminal charges.

Social media giant Twitter on Thursday said it has added Razorpay as an option to its 'Tip Jar' feature, in a bid to make it easier for Indians to send and receive cash gifts from their followers or users who like their content. Tip Jar was launched last month by the Jack Dorsey-led company to help influencers and public figures monetise their social media accounts and earn money from their biggest supporters.

Amid the unprecedented impact of COVID-19, Amazon, an ecommerce firm, has focused on providing reliability to customers, ensuring safety of employees, and helping sellers get back on their feet, a top official of the company said on Wednesday. Insights shared by Amazon India indicated that Prime members continue to adopt the programme for its various benefits to add ease and convenience to their everyday lives, Director - Prime, Amazon India, Subbu Palaniappan told reporters.