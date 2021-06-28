Startup news and updates: daily roundup (June 28, 2021)

Twitter's interim resident grievance officer for India has stepped down, leaving the micro-blogging site without a grievance official as mandated by the new IT rules to address complaints from Indian subscribers, according to a source. The source said Dharmendra Chatur, who was recently appointed as interim resident grievance officer for India by Twitter, has quit from the post.

Star archer Deepika Kumari led the show with supreme authority to grab a hat-trick of gold medals as India made an unprecedented clean sweep at the World Cup Stage 3 here on Sunday for a perfect build-up to the Tokyo Olympics in less than a month's time.

Music app Gaana is expecting to reach a 500 million subscriber base in the next three years with diversification on content in regional languages, independent music, and traction overseas, a top official of the company said. The company is also expecting to start making a profit in two years' time, and has a strategy to expand content and enhance its overseas customer base.

Domestic traders' body CAIT on Sunday urged the government not to dilute the draft of ecommerce rules under any pressure of foreign-funded online firms. In a communication to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said it has been observed that voices of terming the rules as stringent is being created.

Camions Logistics Solutions Private Limited (“GoBOLT”), a technology-led, logistics player focussed on providing End-to-End (E2E) logistics solutions on Monday announced that it has raised $20 million towards its Series B round from Paragon Partners Growth Fund II (“Paragon Partners”) and existing investor Aavishkaar Capital. The round also includes small secondary components as well as debt lines from private banks.