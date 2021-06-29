Startup news and updates: daily roundup (June 29, 2021)

Two Indian companies are among leading global entries to win funding under the Trinity Challenge, a coalition of 42 organisations working towards protecting the world from future pandemics, by using data, analytics, and digital tools. Khushi Health: Data-Driven Response to COVID-19 and VaccineLedger: Ensure quality and safety of the vaccines are among five joint third prize winners to be awarded $ 660,000 each in pledged funding announced at a ceremony on Friday.

Mumbai-based sector-agnostic fund 9Unicorns has announced the fourth close of its first accelerator fund at $50 million at a time when the Indian startup ecosystem is enjoying its golden period with the birth of 15 unicorns this year already. The firm is also holding its first-ever demo day – DDay, along with its parent firm Venture Catalysts, on August 11-12 to showcase 30 odd startups to marquee global VCs.

Mobile device makers on Monday said the extension of production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for large-scale electronics manufacturing and flexibility in base year will help companies achieve their target. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an extension of the tenure of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for large-scale electronics manufacturing with a focus on mobile phones by a year until 2025-26.

Amid rising concerns over the Delta plus variant of the virus, COVID Task Force Chief V K Paul on Monday asserted that there is no scientific data so far to establish that the new variant is highly transmissible or reduces vaccine efficacy. He added that it will be unfair to put a date for any COVID wave as the behaviour of coronavirus is unpredictable, and a disciplined and effective pandemic response can help the country get away from any significant outbreak.

The Covishield vaccine "does not currently have a marketing authorisation" in Europe and the matter would be considered when an application is received for it, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Monday. People vaccinated with Covishield are unlikely to be eligible to travel to the European Union member states under the 'Green Pass' scheme as the vaccine is yet to be cleared by the EMA.

Online makeup and beauty learning platform Airblack has raised $5.2 million Series A funding co-led by Info Edge Ventures and Elevation Capital. The startup, which helps people upskill and become micro-entrepreneurs in the beauty skilling market through “do-it-together” (DIT) courses, will use the funds to accelerate the expansion of its Beauty Club, launch new clubs, and invest in product, engineering, and the brand.