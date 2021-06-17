Uber's Bengaluru engineering team leads tech for third-party cab booking in UK

Uber's Bengaluru-based mobility engineering team is leading the technological development of a complex integration with a third-party cab aggregator in the UK, the company's first-ever such product offering.

'Local Cab, is currently being piloted in Plymouth and Oxford in the UK, and allows residents there to book third-party cabs offered by aggregator, Autocab, through the Uber app, Uber said in a statement.

The mobility engineering team led the integration, which included breaking Uber's tech stack and building a new service, allowing Uber riders to be paired with a third-party driver.

The team integrated the Uber app with Autocab's marketplace with the help of third party application programming interfaces developed for local cabs.

Uber acquired Autocab in 2020, the statement said.

As part of the integration, riders in Plymouth and Oxford will see the option to book a "Local Cab" on their Uber app, and upon requesting a ride, will be routed to the Autocab marketplace, which will pair it with an available operator.

The routing to the Autocab marketplace will happen at the backend, with the booking interface continuing to be that of the Uber app.

"The product is a win-win as it offers riders access to Uber at the touch of a button. At the same time, it enables Uber to connect with riders in towns and cities where it doesn't operate," it said.

Engineering Manager, Rides Engineering, Manish Bharani, said: "The Rider engineering team has led several innovations for Uber globally, and the third-party integration is the latest feather in its cap."

The Rider engineering team has been the architect of several leading innovations for the Rides business, such as building the UberLite app, launching products such as self- drive Car Rentals in the US, Australia and New Zealand, the statement said.

The team comprisesAndroid, iOS and Backend engineers who closely partner with Product, Operations and UX Designers.