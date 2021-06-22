Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite: What you need to know about the India launch of the slimmest smartphone of 2021

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has launched the Mi 11 Lite in India with a starting price of Rs 21,999. Touted as the slimmest and lightest smartphone available in 2021, pre-bookings for the Mi 11 Lite will begin on June 25, 2021.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite specifications

The 6.8 mm phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC and an Adreno 618 GPU. Xiaomi is offering the phone in two storage options, one with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, and one with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Both the variants support microSD up to 512 GB and have Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top with IP 53 certification.

The lightweight body of the phone tips the scales at 157 grams and features a 6.55-inch full HD+ flat, flexible AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Mi 11 Lite’s 10-bit display has a 90 Hz refresh rate with HDR 10 support. Besides, the smartphone comes with 240 Hz touch sampling rate for precise and sensitive touch feedback.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is a dual SIM 4G smartphone and boasts of a redesigned circuit board, which is 35 percent smaller in size compared to a traditional smartphone printed circuit board.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Infrared (IR), Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, accelerometer, and proximity sensor.

Mi 11 Lite draws juice from a 4,250mAh battery with support for 33 watt fast charging. The company will be providing the charger in box.

The camera

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is fitted with a triple camera setup in the rear with a 64-megapixel f/1.79 primary shooter. Other lenses include an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultrawide lens with a 119 degrees field of view and an f/2.4, 5-megapixel telephoto lens.

The front camera in the new smartphone is a 16-megapixel f/2.45 lens with night mode, timed burst, AI Beautify mode, and time-lapse selfie.

Colour, price, and offers

The Mi 11 Lite will be available in three colour options – Jazz Blue, Tuscany Coral, and Vinyl Black. Xiaomi will be offering the new smartphone with an anti-glare matte back for the Tuscany Coral and Jazz Blue colour options. The Vinyl Black shade will be offered only in a Mirror finish making it a fingerprint magnet.

Prices for the 6GB/128 GB variant have been set at Rs 21,999 while the top-spec 8GB/128 variant will set you back by Rs 23,999. Customers making a pre-order will get a discount of Rs 1,500 and an additional discount of Rs 1,500 for HDFC credit card users.