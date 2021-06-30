What to expect at YourStory’s premiere BFSI Leadership Summit

Global businesses are undergoing radical transformations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic but perhaps, none more so than the banking and financial services industry. As new disruptive solutions, technologies, and startups in the space prompt traditional banking institutions to innovate and redefine the way they do business, YourStory’s BFSI Leadership Summit 2021 will bring together the leaders at the helm of this transformation to decode what’s next for the industry.

Scheduled for 16 July, 2021, the all-virtual debut edition of the BFSI Leadership Summit 2021 will feature leading CxOs of the top banking and financial services institutions in India who are driving the innovation in and evolution of the banking industry to meet ever-changing customer needs and stay ahead in a fast-evolving competitive landscape.

Here’s a look at some key reasons why you should attend YourStory’s BFSI Leadership Summit 2021.

Meet the leaders driving digital transformation

The summit will bring together BFSI leaders to share their learnings and experiences on the application of disruptive innovations to BFSI businesses, as well as their strategies to stay competitive and ahead with tech and meaningful partnerships with fintech startups in the space.

In its spectacular debut edition, the event will bring together comprehensive representation from the BFSI community with more than 100 key senior-level IT leaders from BFSI, the Ministry of Finance, and regulatory bodies involved in policy-making, procurement and implementation of technology with their organisations.

This will include representation from the Reserve Bank of India, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Revenue, public sector and co-operative banks, private banks, public and private insurance companies, non-banking financial institutions, payment system institutions, neobanks, and fintech startups.

Learn from transformational BFSI leaders

Designed to be insightful and forward-looking, the summit will feature lessons and perspectives from transformational digital leaders, who will speak on a range of topics that include emerging technologies to raise the bar for customer experience and financial inclusion; taking automation to the next level; cybersecurity; and finally conversations on partnering with the fintech ecosystem to drive innovation.

Keynote addresses by industry leaders

The summit kicks off with the welcome address by Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO, YourStory followed by a special address from Amitabh Rajan, IAS, Chairman, Reserve Bank of India Services Board.

As India's central bank and regulatory body, the RBI plays a key role in India’s development story through its developmental projects and policies; and Amitabh Rajan’s role, complimented by his interests in law, economics, sociology, politics and history, will offer a perspective on the BFSI landscape.

Shalini Warrier, Executive Director, Federal Bank is also set to deliver a keynote on the digital transformation priorities of the BFSI sector. As Federal Bank was among the first banks in India to computerise all its branches, and is a pioneer among traditional banks in India in using technology, Shalini's keynote is sure to come with a rich perspective on digital enablement in the Indian context.

The keynote by Padmaja Chunduru, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Indian Bank will outline the way forward for the digital transformation of BFSI. After its amalgamation with Allahabad Bank - the oldest joint stock bank in India, Indian Bank’s legacy now spreads over three centuries and serves over 100 million customers. It will be inspiring, therefore, to hear Padmaja talk about how it is delivering on its renewed vision.

Notable firesides to look out for

Some of the key conversations at the summit include the fireside chat with Manish Shah, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Godrej Housing Finance, on Leveraging data for population-scale innovation, Shankar Subramaniam, Managing Director - Financial Institutions, Bank of America, on digital transformation of banking services, and Swati Chowdhary, Director – Network & Development, India at Women’s World Banking on how women can create new business for BFSI.

Other fireside chats with Tarun Chugh, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Bajaj Allianz on digital innovations that are transforming the insurance sector and with Pratik Oswal, CEO, Glide Invest, on personal finance investment and wealth management and asset allocation promise to spotlight trends in the space.

Roundtables and panels

Key leadership panels to watch out for at the summit include one on creating new business value for BFSI featuring J Venkatramu, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, India Post Payments Bank; Sanjay Agarwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, AU Small Finance Bank; Nitin Chugh, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank; and Major Ashish Ahuja, Chief Operating Officer, Fino Payments Bank.

Yet another panel on decoding BFSI priorities in a post-COVID world will feature Abhishek Poddar, Chief Executive Officer, Plum; KV Dipu, Head-Operations & Customer Service, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance; Vivek Ramji Iyer, Partner and National Leader of Financial Services, Risk Grant Thornton Bharat; and Jonathan Pipe, Chief Executive Officer, Aon India Insurance Brokers Private Limited.

A panel to address how BFSI can redefine the customer experience with tech will feature Raveesh Bhatnagar, Senior Vice President & Head-Digital Banking, IndusInd Bank; Prasanna Lohar, Head-Technology, DCB Bank Ltd; Ratan Kesh, EVP & Head-Retail Operations & Service, Axis Bank; and Topendra Bhattacharjee, Head - Digital Banking, Direct Banking & Analytics, RBL Bank.

The other key panels of the day will cover topics that include, emerging tech for financial services, lessons and perspectives on Insurtech from transformational digital leaders, and redefining the customer experience with tech.

