Zomato’s IPO hogged the limelight last week. The CapTable , our premium subscription product, not only brought out the key issue highlights but also mapped the company’s Organization Chart for a detailed look into the key people behind the historic IPO.

Also covered through last week were Swiggy’s new product catering to restaurants taking their own orders, Navi’s Unicorn ambitions, a decoding of MobiKwik’s IPO, and a detailed analysis of DealShare’s expansion plans.

Read on for a complete roundup of The CapTable articles from last week.

The odds of a blockbuster listing debut for Zomato are high, going by the subscription to the issue. The food delivery platform’s IPO is the first by a domestic tech Unicorn company, making it pivotal for India’s startup ecosystem. The CapTable distilled down its key takeaways from Zomato’s historic public market listing.

Zomato came late to the food delivery business but out-executed its rivals and is now one of the two most dominant companies in the sector. This ability to execute plans well came to the fore again in the runup to the IPO, with founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal captaining a sturdy team.

Swiggy is piloting a product called ‘Swiggy Direct’ for restaurants that want to take orders directly from customers. This after several restaurants came together to urge consumers to order directly from them than through food delivery apps. Swiggy will also share data and offer its services at lower commissions to these restaurants.

Sachin Bansal is leading early talks to raise $300-500 million at a valuation of over $4 billion for his financial services startup, Navi. He has already ploughed in more than half of his personal capital into the company, and the fundraising may be more about establishing his capability and credibility to still pull in investors.

After years of being a footnote in India’s digital payments growth story, MobiKwik is looking to grab the limelight with a public market listing ahead of Paytm. And it’s hitching its story to the buzz around ‘buy now, pay later’, a fledgling but promising lending product with its own share of risks.

DealShare’s growth mostly has been in Rajasthan. After recently raising $144 million from Tiger Global and other investors, the hyperlocal grocery delivery startup wants to expand to larger cities. But not only will replicating its playbook across a diverse country like India be a challenge, it would be taking on DMart and Reliance JioMart.