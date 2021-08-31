How coding and SaaS can play a critical role in shaping the economic foundation during the new normal

Companies have been planning on going digital well before the pandemic-induced lockdown was announced in 2019. Thus, COVID-19 has only catalysed the process, giving impetus to coders and Software as a Service (SaaS) developers to prove their mettle.

People with SaaS skills have played an instrumental role during the lockdown. They can be accredited for ensuring a smooth transition from the brick-and-mortar format to going digital for several MSMEs. This in turn has not only saved several business from sinking but has also given MSMEs a renewed purpose and hope, as their outreach has strategically expanded over some time.

Understanding SaaS

To access any kind of product or service, we’re required to download an application onto our phones or any computing device. SaaS vendors help us clear the clutter, enabling the user to use the software by simply accessing the internet.

SaaS doesn’t require any hardware or software management, making it easier for end-users to access the program, and also customise the same. On the other hand, a SaaS developer/vendor can upgrade the program from time to time without having to disturb the bespoke tool options, and support customers 24/7.

Advantages of MSMEs employing SaaS

1. Low Investment

At very low costs, SaaS applications can be integrated into the existing structure, without having to invest in expensive software or hardware. The application is intelligibly designed, ensuring ease of access by the end-user. This also means that the application can be immediately put to use upon installation.

2. User friendly and reliable

SaaS applications are secure. The application can be accorded to the convenience of the end-user by incorporation of bespoke tools.

3. Seamless upgrades

Saas vendors provide upgrades from time to time ensuring seamless reach to customers 24/7.

4. Grows with your requirements at negligible costs

The growth of an organisation puts increasing requirements on a company’s existing application. Upgrades can align the same together with training at negligible or no cost at all.

Management with SaaS

For MSME’s, SaaS proves to be a boon as entrepreneurs can manage inventory, accounts, and logistics using a single plane, as created by the developer. It also helps determine the scalability of profit or loss, giving statistical insights on the progression of the business.

The precision tracking systems also enable the user to determine the cause of loss in their business early on, which in turn helps at minimising wastage, and keep the business from drowning.

The potential

Coding and SaaS development have witnessed a quantum leap during the pandemic. SaaS vendors or developers, who need to comprehend the nuances of coding to create; found themselves making unending programs for MSME during the pandemic.

Learning how to code proves to be a plus point on the resume. It doesn’t only mean that coders are technologically inclined, but it also means that aspirants have strengthened their base in logic, are armed with a hoard of intelligible solutions, and can creatively solve a problem.

However, since the importance of coding has only recently been understood by most aspirants, there is shortage of coders. This skill gap is gradually being covered by edtech institutes.

SaaS and edtech

The pandemic could have led to an economic meltdown, but education hasn’t seized even during these trying times. If at all, prominent companies like Google have synergised technology and learning, bringing it on a common plane. While SaaS has played a critical role in the development of edtech, these companies too have tied up with instructors to further their knowledge on SaaS.

In fact, during the lockdown, SaaS has delivered students to worthwhile instructions on necessary industry-aligned soft skills such as, ‘Telephone communication for beginners’, ‘Professional Communication in Business Process Management, ‘Health and Safety in Workplace’ (In light of the pandemic), ‘Interview skills’, ‘Workplace readiness’ and a lot more.

These soft skills haven't only boosted students’ confidence levels, but have helped students at cracking interviews and successfully enabling them to climb the corporate ladder by helping them resist the few hiccups that could prove detrimental to their growth.

The universal truth

Though SaaS has arrested a large portion of unrest during the ongoing course of the #newnormal, there are some professionals that rely on the empathy of an established two-way communication.

This communication not only helps products and services reach out to their consumers a lot better, but also tie up the loose ends in communication, bolstering the worth of the profession and scaling it to new heights.

Some of the skills that come in handy in the market space include, customer-services, medical and healthcare services, legal bearings, and last but not the least, education. While the #newnormal is aimed at digitising processes, these professions can use a healthy blend of digitisation and two-way, face-to-face human interaction to reach out more effectively to their clients.

