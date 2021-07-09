Amazon Prime Day sale to be held in India on July 26-27

Ecommerce marketplace ﻿Amazon﻿ announced its annual sale event - Prime Day - for this year, which will be held on July 26 and 27.

The two-day sale event will be the fifth anniversary of Prime in India, and Amazon said it will offer a slew of deals and savings across categories such as smartphones, consumer electronics, TVs, appliances, Amazon devices, fashion & beauty, home & kitchen, furniture, everyday essentials, etc.

According to Amazon, this year’s Prime Day will continue to support the Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) who were deeply impacted due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and help them bounce back.

Amit Agarwal, Global Senior VP and Country Head, Amazon India

ALSO READ Amazon India launches two all-women delivery stations in Kerala

“We dedicate this Prime Day to lakhs of SMB sellers on Amazon.in. We are humbled by their resilience, and grateful for the opportunity to support their rebound during these hard times,” said Amit Agarwal, SVP & Country Manager, Amazon India.

A statement from Amazon noted that SMBs in the country witnessed strong demand during the Prime sale in 2020. It saw participation from more than 91,000 sellers from 5,900 pin codes. Over 4,000 SMB sellers registered sales of Rs 10 lakh or more, and 209 SMB sellers becoming “crorepatis” during Prime Day 2020.

In this year’s sale event, there will be more than 2,000 new product launches from SMBs across categories.

There are than 200 million Amazon Prime members in 22 countries, including India.

The two-day sale event will have the presence of leading brands across categories. Besides, there will also be the availability of emerging brands Amazon Launchpad, artisans, and women entrepreneurs from Amazon Karigar and Amazon Saheli, among others.

The Prime Day event will also launch of exclusive movies on the OTT platform – Prime.

These sale events are expected to bring back the demand for the Indian economy, especially for the small businesses who were the hardest hit due to the ongoing pandemic.

According to industry observers, the demand for ecommerce companies has either remained stable or gone up despite the current environment.