At any given point of time, organisations across industries have a massive number of documents that require processing. This is especially true of companies in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance industries.

Invoices, loan applications, contracts, eKYC are some of the crucial document extractions use cases that are essential to these businesses.

Organisations often find themselves spending significant amounts of time and resources on manual labour, or resort to third-party solutions to meet their document processing requirements.

However, concerns arise over accuracy, security, compliance, and the costs. When organisations choose to build these solutions themselves, they struggle with accuracy and regulatory risks.

All of these roadblocks highlight the need for services and solutions provided by AWS AI/ML services. In a 2020 global survey conducted by Mckinsey, nearly half the respondents state that their organisations have adopted Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) for at least one function. Organisations are increasingly leveraging AI/ML to increase revenue generated value through revenue growth.

Around 5 percent of the enterprises surveyed also attributed 20 percent or more of their revenues to AI.

What to expect

The first StartUP Webinar session – ‘How Fintech can harness the power of AWS AI/ML Services’, will take place on August 5, 2021 at 4:00 PM. It will look at the various use cases around automating document processing, with AWS AI/ML Intelligence services.

These hands-on sessions will present AWS experts providing live demos and the reference architecture of the solutions built by AWS.

Arun Kumar Lokanatha, AI/ ML Specialist Solutions Architect, AISPL, will discuss different AWS services, such as Amazon Textract, Amazon Rekognition, Amazon Comprehend, Amazon Sagemaker and Amazon Augmented AI, illustrating how each of these solutions address document extraction needs.

The discussion will dive deep into the ways that AI/ML can transform business operations, accelerate innovation and help organisations scale up. The webinar will offer insights into how startups can implement document extraction at low costs and boost efficiency through intelligent document processing solutions offered by AWS. Through demos and customer references, attendees will be able to understand how AWS AI/ML services provide up to 97 percent accuracy of data, faster data processing, and can improve the overall productivity of the organisation.

