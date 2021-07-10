Frugality lessons from Zomato’s IPO

Around 10 years after it was founded, foodtech unicorn Zomato is about to take the IPO route, looking to raise Rs 9,375 crore at a post-issue valuation of Rs 64,365 crore.

YourStory conducted a detailed analysis of the company’s DRHP and decoded Zomato’s balance sheets, which have interesting lessons for startup founders. We took the share premium reserve (where the difference between the issue-price and face-value of the issued shares resides), and the loss brought forward every year since 2010-11.

Read more to understand the lessons for the startup ecosystem, as well as investors who are evaluating an investment in Zomato.

The Interview

For most Indian families, it is more feasible to hire a driver for outstation trips than to have a full-time driver. DriveU is an on-demand driver services platform catering to that need by providing professional drivers.

From completing two million successful drives to automating 90 percent of its processes, Ashok Shastry, Co-founder and COO of DriveU, talks about its growth journey.

Editor’s Pick: The Turning Point

Before Deepinder Goyal founded Zomato, he tried his hands at entrepreneurship in 2015 with online food delivery startup foodlet.com. Later, along with Pankaj Chaddha, he started Foodiebay.com to offer customised food guides with personalised reviews and menus.

In 2010, the online food guide and restaurant directory rebranded itself as Zomato. Now, Zomato is eyeing a post-issue valuation of Rs 64,365 crore after its IPO next week. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Bridging the gaps in the B2B agri trading ecosystem

While the pandemic has accelerated the adoption of technology in agriculture, B2B traders, continue to be plagued by limited access to technology, information, distribution, and customer acquisition channels.

Enter Navi Mumbai-based TradeBridge which is a B2B agri marketplace that connects buyers with sellers, and enables them to list, sell, buy, and discover commodities at a fair and transparent price. Read more.

Photo: YS Design

News & Updates

Temasek and Plum Wood Investment Ltd, an affiliate of Warburg Pincus, are partnering with Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal for a $500 million investment ahead of Ola’s IPO. In fact, the founder is also investing in the unicorn in this round.

CoinSwitch Kuber expects to double its headcount to over 300 over the next six months. It is also looking to fill some key positions such as Chief Information Security Officer, Chief Marketing Officer, Head of Strategic Planning, and Head of Data Science along with a few other VP level positions.

﻿WhatsApp﻿ told the Delhi High Court that till the Data Protection Bill comes into force, it would not compel users to opt for its new privacy policy as it has been put on hold.

﻿Bank of Baroda﻿ has signed an MOU with Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and AIC STPINEXT Initiatives to support startups across India under its Baroda Startup Banking programme.

While the Delta COVID-19 variant is spreading across the world, a new (Lambda) variant has been found, which originated in Peru in late 2020. The Lambda variant has been called the ‘Variant of Interest’ (VOI) by the WHO.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

Deepinder Goyal, co-founder and CEO, Zomato

“We continue to take feedback from our delivery partners and work towards making necessary changes – big or small, whatever may be the need of the hour to make Zomato a more inclusive workplace.”

— Deepinder Goyal, Co-founder and CEO, Zomato

