Eight enterprise-focused startups — Tookitaki, Techforce.ai, Qualitas Technologies, picoNETS, Lucideus Technologies, Instasafe, INdiQus and Smart Software Testing Solutions Inc — were selected at the inaugural edition of the the HPE Digital Catalyst Program in 2020. The program was launched to identify, co-innovate and go to market with the next generation of digital disruptors in the Indian startup ecosystem. From anti-money laundering platforms, testing automation platforms for the QA industry to detecting defects in manufacturing and creating elastic e-workforce, all eight startups were product-market fit (PMF), funded and had multiple paying customers.

Technology, GTM and investments for startups

This year, at the second edition of the program, HPE has partnered with Startup India and Invest India to explore startups under four areas of focus - Artificial Intelligence, DevSecOps, Cybersecurity and Intelligent Edge. Starting in August 2021, the program will span four months.

The HPE team will work with shortlisted startups along three tracks - technology track to explore tech collaboration through licensing agreements, go-to-market (GTM) track to explore joint solutions and GTM models, and investment track to explore investments in longer horizon technology areas through HPE’s Pathfinder program.

Speaking about the program, Som Satsangi, MD – India, Hewlett Packard Enterprise says,

“As enterprises pivot to respond to these unprecedented times, partnering with best of breed innovators is critical to survive and thrive. The intent of the HPE Digital Catalyst Program is to meet the digital transformation needs of our enterprise customers by being the bridge to the innovation powerhouse that India’s vibrant startup ecosystem is becoming. We are excited about the synergies from combining startup innovation with HPE’s customer relationships and market reach.”

Who can apply?

If you're a B2B startup building DeepTech solutions for enterprise customers in the below-mentioned technology-focused areas, you can apply. You need to be a growth-stage startup that has attained product-market fit and some level of institutional funding.

Artificial Intelligence: Data integration mgmt, prep and stream, ML mgmt and ops, applied AI - NLP, CV, fintech, etc.

Data integration mgmt, prep and stream, ML mgmt and ops, applied AI - NLP, CV, fintech, etc. DevSecOps: Low/No code, API mgmt, container mgmt, automation, serverless, etc.

Low/No code, API mgmt, container mgmt, automation, serverless, etc. Cybersecurity: Identity and access mgmt, micro-segmentation, network visibility, device discovery, behaviour, auto-response, etc.

Identity and access mgmt, micro-segmentation, network visibility, device discovery, behaviour, auto-response, etc. Intelligent Edge: Edge processing, IoT/OT platforms, 5G ecosystem, function-specific silicon, etc.

HPE is also looking for startups building computation-intensive solutions in the BFSI, manufacturing, and telco verticals.

What do startups get?

Startups that are part of the cohort get access to a plethora of benefits:

Business mentorship - Access to experts in enterprise technology sales and marketing, both from HPE and the broader ecosystem

Access to experts in enterprise technology sales and marketing, both from HPE and the broader ecosystem Technology mentorship - A group of technology experts from HPE labs for guidance on technology architecture, design for scale, enterprise-grade security

A group of technology experts from HPE labs for guidance on technology architecture, design for scale, enterprise-grade security Rapid prototyping infrastructure - HPE partner and technology teams will work with startups to build rapid prototypes of joint solutions using HPE infrastructure with the vertical applications from startups

HPE partner and technology teams will work with startups to build rapid prototypes of joint solutions using HPE infrastructure with the vertical applications from startups Go-to-market support - Post technology and market validation, HPE will work with startups to build joint solutions which will be taken to the market by HPE sales teams

Post technology and market validation, HPE will work with startups to build joint solutions which will be taken to the market by HPE sales teams Partner onboarding - HPE will enrol interested startups to the HPE global partner network

HPE will enrol interested startups to the HPE global partner network Investor networks - Startups will have an opportunity to pitch to HPE Pathfinder, HPE’s Corporate Venture Capital arm

Access to the best of HPE's resources

HPE Pathfinder identifies and invests in category-leading startup companies, creates solutions combining portfolio companies’ technologies with Hewlett Packard Enterprise products, and architects joint GTM programs. It also provides an external innovation lens for HPE, assisting startup engagements across the company and influencing partnership strategies.

Renowned mentors who will be part of the program include Jayanta Mukherjee, Director R&D, HPE; Suhas Shivanna, Distinguished Technologist, HPE; Kamesh Rao, Senior Director, HPE; Suparna Bhattacharya, Distinguished Technologist, AI Research Lab, HPE; and Venkat Raju – Serial Entrepreneur and Investor.

Moreover, alumni from previous cohorts continue to have access to HPE mentors and GTM teams to execute on GTM momentum and other HPE partner platforms.

Sunando Bhattacharya, Founder and CEO, Indiqus, one of the winners from the first edition, says, "We were really pleased to be selected to be a part of the first cohort of the HPE Digital Catalyst program. There are strong synergies between our platform business and HPE's core businesses, and this program has helped us explore HPE's global presence and reach out to a much larger audience."

Participate and accelerate your startup growth

Another winner from last year's cohort, Raghava Kashyapa, Founder and CEO, Qualitas, says, "HPE Digital Catalyst program was truly instrumental in guiding our startup through the joint GTM program and opportunities, in addition to helping set up a demo lab in Singapore. Participating in the program enabled us to establish strong connections with multiple stakeholder communities within a giant enterprise such as HPE."

This year, you could be one of the winning startups! The applications for the second edition of the HPE Digital Catalyst Program close on July 19, 2021. The cohort will be announced on August 2, 2021 and commence on August 9, 2021. Startups will get to showcase their joint solutions on Demo Day in mid-December 2021.

If you're looking to co-innovate with HPE and scale your startup, hurry up and apply.