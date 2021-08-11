Maximising employee productivity with Intel® vPro® platform

Employees need the right tools and technologies to allow them to perform at their best. For today's workers, that means having access to a fast, reliable and highly networked PC that will keep them connected. Providing employees with powerful, dependable PC technology is a key challenge for businesses in any environment, especially in this new age of remote work. Workers depend on online collaboration tools more than ever — and they need a PC that delivers a more natural collaboration experience that increases productivity.

PCs built on the Intel® vPro® platform power business-critical workloads, maximise employee productivity, analyse data quickly, simplify connectivity, and extend battery life to help get the best work out of an organisation. The Intel® vPro® platform is designed to set a new standard for professional-grade performance, multilayer security, complete manageability and predictable stability.

Consistent performance no matter where you work

Connectivity is sacrosanct. Intel® Wi-Fi 6/6E (Gig+) offers faster speeds, stronger connectivity and powerful performance[1] that provides employees a seamless collaboration experience. It also offers the best Wi-Fi technology for video conferencing so users can stay productive while collaborating, no matter where work takes them. [2]

The 11th Gen Intel® vPro® platform offers 41 percent faster Office productivity during a video conference call compared to a three-year-old PC[3] and 2.5x faster video editing. [4] Meanwhile, the hardware-based security features of Intel® Hardware Shield help provide increased protection without impacting productivity.

In addition to the 11th Gen Intel® Core™ vPro® processor, driving this performance are several key components:

Intel® Iris® Xe graphics deliver stunning creation and graphics capabilities for immersive work experiences. ThunderboltTM 4 technology offers truly universal cable connectivity for reliable notebook charging, linking multiple monitors, and seamlessly connecting to accessories and peripherals. At 40 Gb/s, ThunderboltTM 4 delivers the fastest, simplest and most reliable cable solution to any dock, display, or data device. [5] Intel® OptaneTM memory H20 with SSD enhances the unique advantage of the Intel® platform by delivering a new level of performance that includes large storage capacity options, lower power, and support for the Intel® Stable IT Platform Program.

Investing in employee experience

Having modern PCs is not only a matter of employee productivity but also a tool for driving employee satisfaction and retention. Despite the ongoing advances in computing technology, the devices remain a sore spot for many businesses and their employees.

In a 2020 Forrester Consulting report Invest in Employee Experience (EX), Drive Your Bottom Line Growth, 50 percent of surveyed employees agreed that their PC devices are out of date or insufficient, while 44 percent reported that their PC devices break often; 46 percent noted that their software frequently malfunctions and disrupts their work. [6]

IT decision makers (ITDMs) are increasingly paying attention to EX and investing in its initiatives — and PC devices are one of the keys to EX.[6] An estimated 77 percent of employees surveyed said PCs are a critical factor in their engagement and daily work, with 69 percent saying PCs are critical for customer satisfaction. Additionally, 62 percent said PCs are critical to revenue growth, and 55 percent reported that PCs were essential to employee retention, according to the report.[6]

Providing them with new PCs “allows employees to choose the environment in which they feel most engaged and productive, boosting the overall performance of the company and lessening the risk of lost talent,” according to the report.

The 11th Gen Intel® vPro® platform delivers the highest performance and most comprehensive hardware-based security — making it the unrivalled business PC platform.[7] IT gains the hardware-based security features of Intel® Hardware Shield for increased protection that doesn’t impact productivity. All combined, it delivers to IT and the end-user a PC that is built for business.

