[Jobs Roundup] These openings may help you land a role at global delivery management startup FarEye

In May 2021, end-to-end, global delivery management platform ﻿FarEye﻿ raised $100 million in Series E round led by TCV and Dragoneer Investment Group. Existing investors including Eight Roads Ventures, Fundamentum, and Honeywell also participated in the round.

Founded in 2013 by Kushal Nahata, Gaurav Srivastava, and Gautam Kumar, FarEye’s platform is used by brands to launch multiple delivery models like same-day, next-day, on-demand, and curbside from multiple inventory locations.

The platform processes over 100 million transactions each month, supports more than 25,000 drivers and is integrated into a network of over two million vehicles.

Over a month since the fundraise, the Delhi-based company is using the funds to accelerate its mission of empowering brands to provide Amazon Prime-like delivery experiences and redefine how products are delivered across diverse logistics networks.

The logistics SaaS platform will further focus on expanding its software platform capabilities, drive European and North American expansion, and continue to attract world-class talent.

FarEye team

ALSO READ SaaS logistics startup FarEye CEO on the inside story of nailing a $100M funding round as it eyes becoming a global category leader

If you'd like to be part of FarEye's growth story, these job openings may be for you:

Engineering Manager

Location: Noida

Experience required: N/A

In this role, the candidate is expected to drive and manage the technology and product roadmap plans and processes, oversee the translation of complex functional and technical requirements into detailed project plans and schedule, implement and maintain a coherent, progressive development strategy for the product line, take responsibility for the overall systems development life cycle, and more.

For more information, click here.

Product Marketing Manager

Location: Noida

Experience required: 5-7 years

The product marketing manager will build on product messaging that differentiates new products from others in the market to give them a unique selling point, maintain competitive intelligence and comparisons by working with cross-functional stakeholders and executing self-lead research, develop and implement promotional activities such as campaigns, promotions and product launches, and more.

For more information, click here.

Data Engineer

Location: Noida

Experience required: 3+ years

In this role, the data engineer is expected to demonstrate strong programming and distributed systems/processing knowledge, experience building data processing systems at scale, functional programming in python or Golang, and SQL, experience with Spark, Hadoop, Flink, or other data processing tech, and more.

For more information, click here.

Assistant Manager - Talent Acquisition

Location: Noida

Experience required: N/A

In this role, the candidate will own the full candidate lifecycle: challenge the needs, write job descriptions, source and assess candidates, manage the interview process, coach the hiring managers, negotiate and close salary offers, and also grow talent pipelines for mid to senior level across pre-sales, customer success, sales, marketing, etc.

For more information, click here.

Technical Lead

Location: Noida

Experience required: 5-12 years

This role of technical lead at FarEye involves translation of complex functional requirements into technical requirements, implementing and maintaining a coherent and progressive development strategy for the product line, designing, developing and maintaining complex systems using best development practices and technology, ensuring delivery of high quality, scalable and extensible systems and applications, etc.

For more information, click here.