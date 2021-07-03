[Jobs Roundup] Here's how you can land a role with Bengaluru-based fintech startup FamPay

In June 2021, teen-focused fintech startup ﻿FamPay﻿ raised $38 million in a Series A funding round, led by Elevation Capital and major participation from existing investor Sequoia Capital India.

Y Combinator, Venture Highway, Global Founders Capital, as well as new investors including General Catalyst, Rocketship VC, and Greenoaks Capital participated in the round, the startup said.

The startup has over two million users on its platform, averaging 100 percent month-on-month growth. FamPay's app and its numberless card help teens carry out transactions online, as well as offline, with consent from their parents.

The Bengaluru-based firm will use funds from the latest round to build its leadership team and fuel further growth, which includes capturing more users via marketing efforts, and launching new features on the platform.

ALSO READ How FamPay went from having to shut down operations during the pandemic, to growing its user base 10X in months

If you'd like to be a part of FamPay's growth journey, these job openings may be for you:

Public Relations Professional

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 2-4 years

In this role, the PR professional will develop media relations strategy, seeking high-level placements in online, broadcast and print media, leverage existing media relationships and cultivate new contacts within business and industry media, manage media inquiries and generate leads for the same, create content for press releases, byline articles and keynote presentations, and more.

For more information, click here.

Talent Acquisition - Tech

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 2+ years

In this role, the candidate is expected to take ownership for full-cycle recruitment for various positions in the engineering team by executing on sourcing strategies, building a talent pipeline, screening and qualifying candidates, coordinating interviews, maintaining candidate communication and negotiations, selecting candidates, and generating offers, and more.

For more information, click here.

Brand Partnerships Head

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 2-4 years

The brand partnerships head at FamPay will create a systematic, process-driven approach to brands outreach and relationship management, develop and execute partnerships strategy for product offerings, including established and nascent aspects of the fintech business, partner with businesses that help reinforce the brand position and drive user growth, etc.

For more information, click here.

FinOps - Reconciliation

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 1-3 years

In this role, the candidate is expected to bank MIS reconciliation with system data and matching of funds on daily basis, co-ordinate with banks for issues in reconciliation and payment-related issues, post nodal account reconciliation on a daily basis, provide day-end summary to the accounting team for passing appropriate accounting entries, and more.

For more information, click here.

Product Manager

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 3 years

The product manager at FamPay will work with the product team to take the product vision forward, connect with the user, build product roadmaps and ensure timely delivery of product, work with engineering teams to understand complex systems and operating constraints, work with design teams to understand the brand and positioning to incorporate it when creating wireframes, storyboards, user and process flows, and more.

For more information, click here.