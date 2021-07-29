[Jobs Roundup] These openings may help you land a role at global B2B payments platform Nium

﻿Nium﻿, a global B2B payments platform, earlier this week raised over $200 million in Series D round led by Riverwood Capital – a US-based high-growth tech investor.

Nium’s current valuation is above $1 billion, and the company claimed it is "the first B2B payments unicorn from Southeast Asia".

Nium claims it processes $8 billion in payments annually. It has issued more than 30 million virtual cards to date. Its revenues grew by more than 280 percent year-over-year.

The fresh funding will be used to expand Nium’s payments network infrastructure, drive innovative product development, attract top industry talent, and acquire strategic technologies and companies. Total money raised by Nium to date, including this Series D, stands at nearly $300 million.

Here's how you can be a part of Nium's growth journey:

Global Finance Controller

Location: Mumbai

Experience required: 12+ years

This role involves providing finance leadership in managing Nium's operations and expansion in 11 licensed markets, leading and managing the controllership, financial statements, payables and receivables, P&L, balance sheet, etc, as well as managing internal financial controls, entity level controls, balance sheet controls and reconciliations, and more.

For more information, click here.

Manager - Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A)

Location: Mumbai

Experience required: 3-5 years

In this role, the individual will facilitate strategic planning and the allocation of the budget annually including management and controllership, undertake periodic budgeting and forecasting to track and analyse the impact of spends on company performance, contribute to the development of right industry-benchmarked SaaS metrics for performance management, generate key insights on an ongoing basis, and more.

For more information, click here.

Senior Data Analyst

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 2-5 years

The senior data analyst at Nium is expected to identify business challenges and consumer pain points, analyse business trends of Key Performance Indicators for the company, especially relating to important financial metrics such as sales, expenditures, and profit margin across products, regions, and corridors, build business and consumer insights to deliver revenue growth across product lines and geographies, and more.

For more information, click here.

Director - Product Marketing

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 6-7 years

In this role, the individual will oversee market intelligence, be the expert on Nium's buyers, understand the competitive landscape, partner with product management to identify future B2B product opportunities and define a product roadmap incorporating customer insights, competitive differentiators, as well as lead product rollouts end-to-end, including value proposition design, target client identification, operational readiness, etc.

For more information, click here.

Product Manager - SME Platform

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: N/A

As the product manager for SME platform, the individual will bring insights to payments experiences and use-cases, create an expansion or optimisation roadmap based on inputs about new markets, new use cases and scalability problems, work with business development and other product managers to convert a set of complex problems and needs into a well-defined roadmap, and more.

For more information, click here.