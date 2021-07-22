[Jobs Roundup] These openings may help you land a role at fintech startup OkCredit

Launched in 2017, fintech startup ﻿OkCredit﻿ and its app help small businesses keep track of credit transactions, enable merchants to record transactions digitally, and send timely reminders to customers, thereby solving problems of mismatch between the accounts of the merchant and the customer.

The startup claims to have clocked in over 20 million app downloads till date and over 5.5 million active monthly users spread across 2,800 cities pan India.

Since February 2020, the startup witnessed double-digit growth in business from medical and kirana stores at 21 percent and 15 percent respectively in September 2020, and saw over 800 million transactions on the platform in 2020 amounting to $40 billion worth of transactions.

Get connected to OkCredit

As OkCredit looks to expand and hire new talent, Harsh Pokharna, Co-founder and CEO, says:

"OkCredit has witnessed steady growth since the unlock phase in 2020 and we are focused on simplifying businesses and processes for Indian MSMEs. Talent is the bedrock on which we have been able to build great products, loved and appreciated by our SMB community. In our quest to continuously delight our customers, we are extensively hiring for growth. In fact, we have increased our workforce by over 80 percent in the last one year."

Get connected to OkCredit

If you'd like to be a part of OkCredit's growth journey, these openings may be right for you:

Product Analyst

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 1-3 years

In this role, the individual is responsible for identifying at which step of the funnel to add a customer, conducting analysis of possible routes to add customers, analysing the first-day interaction of the user and identifying behaviour that would help increase the long-term retention of users, analysing A/B experiments like change of strings of a certain button, and more.

For more information, click here.

Business Analyst

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 1-2 years

The business analyst is responsible for evaluating business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions, leading ongoing reviews of business processes and developing optimisation strategies, staying up-to-date on the latest process and IT advancements to automate and modernise systems, and more.

For more information, click here.

Senior User Researcher

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 3+ years

In this role, the individual is expected to understand the user-product ecosystem and take responsibility to drive the user-first approach, conduct qualitative and quantitative research to gather insights for new product and concept developments, be able to meet and conduct in-person user research, gather insights, understand the user’s viewpoint and recommend to internal stakeholders to get necessary changes and modifications implemented, etc.

For more information, click here.

Customer Care Executive

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: N/A

In this role at OkCredit, the customer care executive is responsible for handling outbound and inbound voice calls, replying to WhatsApp queries, implementing basic knowledge of Excel, and bring to the board a good command of speaking English and Hindi. For this position, OkCredit is also accepting freshers who are able to join the startup immediately.

For more information, click here.

Manager - SEO

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 2-4 years

This role involves driving organic traffic to OkCredit through SEO, ASO (Google Play Store), content on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, etc, working on on-page activities like content hygiene, intrabacklinking, keyword LSI checks, duplicate content checks, SEO hygiene, as well as off-page activities like backlink building, monitoring the link performances, and more.

For more information, click here.

Get connected to OkCredit