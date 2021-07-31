[Jobs Roundup] Work with Bengaluru-based fintech startup slice with these openings

Fintech startup slice on Thursday announced that it had raised Rs 75.5 crore in debt in Q1FY22 from multiple financial institutions such as Northern Arc Capital, Niyogin Fintech Limited, Credit Saison India, and Vivriti Capital to name a few.

With more than three million registered users and a 30 percent month-on-month growth, the Bengaluru-based payments and credit startup had launched an instant rewards programme, and 'slice in 3' feature in June 2021.

slice in 3 is a pioneer feature that allows users to convert their monthly bills into three months without any extra cost. Post the launch, slice has witnessed skyrocketing growth in monthly new card issuance, making it the third-largest card issuer in the country, claims the startup.

Slice super card

ALSO READ Fintech startup Slice eyes gross transaction volume run rate of $1B in FY22

Here's how you can be a part of slice's growth journey in India:

Business Analyst

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 1-3 years

In this role, the individual will break down business problems into different smaller problems, work with key leaders in the company to get a deeper understanding of the business problem at hand, coordinate with the data team to ensure data is available in the required formats, generate insights from data and come up with recommendations, and more.

For more information, click here.

Data Analyst

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 0-2 years

As a data analyst, the candidate is expected to identify, work with, and convert unconventional data sources to a usable format for taking informed business decisions, set up a robust monitoring and alerting systems to maintain data integrity, build aggregate tables and databases ready for business consumption, ensure cross-team collaboration to understand data requirements, etc.

For more information, click here.

Team Lead - Credit Bureau

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 5-6 years

In this role, the individual will work collaboratively with business partners, IT, and other related departments to support all credit bureau initiatives in terms of customer analysis and resolution, oversee credit bureau reporting, develop recommendations for enhancement of processes, periodically participate on projects geared to improved process and technology to advance capabilities, etc.

For more information, click here.

Senior Product Designer

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 2+ years

The senior product designer at slice will ideate and implement solutions that overlap customer needs, design and technology, gather requirements from stakeholders, derive problem statements and plan design engagements, proactively launch efforts to improve different aspects of the product, collaborate with product managers, engineers and content strategists to oversee user experience, and more.

For more information, click here.

Quality Assurance Engineering Manager

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 2-4 years

In this role, the individual will lead a high-performance engineering team to develop the next-generation financial platform and application in payments, take end-to-end ownership of a quality engineering team, including development of test frameworks and automation, collaborate with the product and business teams to build product execution and delivery roadmap, and more.

For more information, click here.