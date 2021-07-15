[Jobs Roundup] These openings may help you land a role at social commerce startup Trell

Social commerce platform Trell earlier this week raised $45 million in a Series B round led by Mirae Asset, H&M Group, and co-led by LB Investments. Existing investors, along with KTB Network, Samsung Ventures, and Fosun RZ Capital also participated in this round.

With this round, Trell has raised a total funding of $62 million to date.

The startup said it will use the capital to further develop its AI and ML technologies across regional languages, strengthen its team, and grow its community and commerce initiatives.

Trell provides a platform for millions of Indians to connect with like-minded individuals, discover lifestyle trends, and share content around their interests and passions across categories, including beauty, fashion, wellness, health, food, TV reviews, travel, and gadgets, among others.

The startup's vast content library features videos in eight regional languages, garnering over 20 billion monthly views. It claims to have more than 100 million downloads and over 50 million monthly active users on its app,

Here's how you can be part of Trell's growth story:

Engineering Manager

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 10+ years

In this role, the engineering manager is expected to bring experience in large scale distributed systems and multi-tier architectures, industry experience including end to end product development cycles – right from the inception to production and scaling up, as well as knowledge in building scalable, fault-tolerant, and robust products and platforms, and more.

Backend Developer

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 4+ years

The backend developer at Trell is expected to demonstrate strong object-oriented design skills, ability to apply design patterns, ability to design intuitive module and class-level interfaces as well as conduct deep problem solving and build elegant, maintainable solutions to complex problems, and bring to the board experience in full life cycle development in any programming language on a Linux platform, and more.

Business Analyst

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 2+ years

As a business analyst, responsibilities include independently performing analysis using Excel, SQL, engaging directly with internal customers to find, prioritise, improve and assimilate better business processes, analysing metrics, key indicators and other available data sources to discover root causes of process defects, conduct data analysis and solution building based on insights captured from data, and more.

Content Planning Specialist

Location: New Delhi

Experience required: N/A

As a content planning specialist, the candidate is expected to own content strategy in terms of content calendar, trending content, daily use cases, category-wise user retention, study emerging successful content patterns of videos, categories, tags for different user cohorts, identify creators with high following, and bring to the board language proficiency in English, Punjabi, and Gujarati.

Brand Manager

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: N/A

In this role, the brand manager will own customer and consumer understanding, identifying their barriers and triggers to purchase, develop customer segmentation and drive marketing plans to grow different segments through customer lifecycle of acquisition, engagement, retention, and growth, drive programmes and projects across the various customer touch points to drive customer consideration, and more.

