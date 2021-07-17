Moglix on building India’s catalogue

In May, Moglix entered the much coveted Indian unicorn club at a valuation of $1 billion after raising a Series E funding round of $120 million, led by Falcon Edge Capital and Harvard Management Company (HMC).
“India operated pretty much without catalogues pre-Moglix. I would take the liberty of saying that Moglix is the catalogue for India, says ﻿Moglix﻿ Founder and CEO Rahul Garg.

Launched in 2015, the Singapore-based B2B ecommerce platform for manufacturing goods. With close to 5,00,00 stock-keeping units (SKUs) on the platform and over 28 warehouses, the startup claims to be the largest ecommerce platform of industrial goods in India. 

In a recent conversation with YourStory, Rahul shared his journey to becoming a unicorn, building a B2B ecommerce business in the fragmented manufacturing sector, and nurturing the internal company culture at Moglix as a single founder. Read more.

Editor’s Pick: 9Unicorns — a ‘founder-first investment firm’

Dr Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, who founded incubator Venture Catalysts in 2016 to support and mentor idea-stage startups, decided to launch investment firm ﻿9Unicorns﻿ in 2019. 

With Rs 500 crore in total disbursement, the firm has so far invested Rs 100 crore in over 60 startups. A good chunk of the investments is made in startups beyond metro cities as Apoorva feels “startups from Tier II, III, and IV cities have sustainable business models and innovative ideas”. Read more.

Jaipur startup Mittihub pushing innovation in terracotta craft

Abhinav Agarwal from Jaipur, Rajasthan, was doing his undergraduate studies in entrepreneurship from the city’s Global Centre for Entrepreneurship and Commerce when he realised that entrepreneurship does not lie between the pages of a book alone.  

Even before completing their graduation, Abhinav along with his friend Megha Joshi, launched ﻿Mittihub﻿, a startup to revive the dying art form of terracotta pottery. Read more.

“Anybody comes with an axiom, do not listen to those people because we should operate on theorems, we should not work on axioms in life.” 

—  Rahul Garg, Founder and CEO, ﻿Moglix﻿ 

