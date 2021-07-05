Day one of Myntra's End of Reason Sale (EORS) witnessed over 1.2 million customers coming onto the fashion and lifestyle accessories marketplace and purchased more than four million products.

The bi-annual EORS of Myntra — now in its 14th edition — is held currently held between July 3 and 8. The sale saw its first-day transactions grow more than 200 percent over business as usual (BAU), where 53 percent of the customers were from Tier II and III cities and beyond.

In a statement, Myntra said, "A majority of the shopping was done in the categories of men’s casual wear, women’s western wear, and personal care, among others."

Myntra CEO Amar Nagaram

Commenting on these developments, Amar Nagaram, CEO, Myntra, said, “With the largest opening day ever, this EORS is a testimony to how customers continue to place their trust in Myntra and see value in our offerings as it serves as the harbinger of revival for the fashion ecosystem. It is extremely encouraging to witness such enthusiasm among shoppers.”

According to Myntra, Mumbai and Pune showed the highest growth over the December 2020 edition of EORS. Among the Tier II and III cities, Mysore and Mangalore from the south, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack from the east, Shillong and Guwahati from the northeast, Bhopal and Nagpur from central India, Ludhiana and Bhatinda from the north, and Nasik and Udaipur from the west zone contributed to this edition of EORS.

Moreover, Myntra also saw new app installations at over one million.

Before the start of the six-day sale event, Myntra had projected that it will likely garner around 50 million visitors, which would showcase over nine lakh styles from over 3,000 brands. It also projected a 3X demand over the BAU scenario.

Myntra expects ethnic wear, kidswear, beauty and personal care, and casual wear to contribute to over 50 percent of the overall demand for this EORS, with other important categories being, western wear, footwear, sports, and accessories.