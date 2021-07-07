How former Olympic swimmer Nisha Millet is harnessing the power of digital to nurture future athletes

When Nisha Millet first learnt to swim at age nine, she realised that this was where she wanted to make a name for herself, and had set her sights on the big leagues right from the start.

“When I told people I want to go to the Olympics, they would have a good laugh. But I had a postcard of the Olympic rings taped to the side of my bed. So at 5 AM when I woke up in the morning, the first thing I saw was those Olympic rings and that's what got me out of bed every day,” she says.

Since then, there was no looking back for Nisha. She would go on to become the first Indian athlete to qualify for the Olympics for swimming in 2000. She also received an Arjuna Award, which is awarded by the government for outstanding performance in sports and games.

After swimming competitively for 14 years, Nisha found it a natural progression to take up coaching. She became the Director of the Nisha Millet Swimming Academy, which offers swimming programmes for a variety of age groups and inclinations.

“A year ago, we started our competitive programme with five swimmers. Now we have 65 kids that are doing really well. The dream is: Since I never got that Olympic medal, I would like to train that person or that swimmer who will ultimately get that gold (Olympic medal),” she says.

The increasing popularity of the academy meant Nisha and her team had to figure out the best way to manage growing registrations. "A year ago, we started our competitive programme with five swimmers. Now we have 65 kids that are doing really well. The dream is: Since I never got that Olympic medal, I would like to train that person or that swimmer who will ultimately get that gold (Olympic medal)," she says.

“Since everything (on Instamojo’s interface) is online, when a batch reaches eight in strength, automatically, no more payments for that batch can be made.” Nisha further attests that the interface is very easy to use, even for those who are not as comfortable on the internet as they'd like to be. “Setting up a digital store on Instamojo is a streamlined process where you do not have to deal with cash at all, and it's made a world of a difference.“

