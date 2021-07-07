Prime Minister Narendra Modi expands Cabinet as 43 ministers take oath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA government on Wednesday effected a major overhaul of his Council of Ministers, with 43 members taking the oath, including 15 inducted into the cabinet rank and 28 as Minister of State.

Out of the 43 new ministers, seven were already in the Council of Ministers and elevated to the cabinet rank. The reshuffle saw a mix of MPs getting inducted who represent different parts of the country.

There were seven women who were inducted to the council of ministers – Anupriya Singh Patel, Sobha Karandlaje, Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Meenakshi Lekhi, Annpurna Devi, Pratima Bhoumik, and Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar.

Among the key portfolios assigned to the Cabinet ministers saw Union Home Minister Amit Shah get additional charge of the newly created Minister of Cooperation; Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal got additional charge of Textiles; Jyotiraditya Scindia is the new Minister for Civil Aviation; Ashwini Vaishnaw is the Minister for Communications, Electronics, and IT; Hardeep Singh Puri is the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; Mansukh Mandaviya is the Minister of Health; and Kiren Rijiju is the new Minister of Law and Justice.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar is the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, along with Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and Meenakshi Lekhi is the Minister of State for External Affairs.

The day began with 12 resignations from erstwhile ministers, including the likes of Ravi Shankar Prasad, Harsh Vardhan, and Prakash Javadekar, among others.

List of Cabinet ministers:

1) Narayan Tatu Rane

2) Sarbnanda Sonowal

3) Virendra Kumar

4) Jyotiraditya M Scindia

5) Ramchandra Prasad Singh

6) Ashwini Vaishnaw

7) Pashu Pati Kumar Paras

8) Kiren Rijiju

9) Raj Kumar Singh

10) Hardeep Singh Puri

11) Mansukh Mandayiya

12) Bhupender Yadav

13) Parshottam Rupala

14) G Kishan Reddy

15) Anurag Singh Thakur

Ministers of State

1) Pankaj Choudhary

2) Anupriya Singh Patel

3) Rajeev Chandrasekhar

4) Satya Pal Singh Baghel

5) Sobha Karandlaje

6) Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma

7) Darshana Vikram Jardosh

8) Meenakshi Lekhi

9) Annpurna Devi

10) A Narayanswamy

11) Kaushal Kishore

12) Ajay Bhatt

13) B L Verma

14) Ajay Kumar

15) Chauhan Devusinh

16) Bhagwanth Khuba

17) Kapil Moreshwar Patil

18) Sushri Pratima Bhoumik

19) Subhas Sarkar

20) Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad

21) Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

22) Bharati Pravin Pawar

23) Bihweswar Tudu

24) Shantanu Thakur

25) Munjapara Mahendrabhai

26) John Barla

27) L Murugan

28) Nisith Pramanik

Ministers who resigned

1) D V Sadananda Gowda

2) Ravi Shankar Prasad

3) Thaawarchand Gehlot

4) Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’

5) Dr Harsh Vardhan

6) Prakash Javadekar

7) Santosh Kumar Gangwar

8) Babul Supriyo

9) Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao

10) Rattan Lal Kataria

11) Pratap Chandra Sarangi

12) Sushri Debasree Chaudhuri