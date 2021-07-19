‘You cannot prescribe Horlicks when it is oxygen that is required’ –20 quotes from India’s COVID-19 struggle

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of compilations focuses on India’s COVID-19 struggle (see last week’s post here). Share these quotes and excerpts with your networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

India has administered over 17 crore vaccination doses so far, which means less than 4 percent of India's 140 crore residents have been completely immunised with both the doses of vaccinations. - Nikkhil K Masurkar, ENTOD Pharmaceuticals

Given the uncertainty of the virus, it is important for international institutes and governments to collaborate and further bolster up our fight against the pandemic. - Adar Poonawalla, Serum Institute of India

The pandemic exposed India’s inadequate medical infrastructure that existed for years. In a country of 1.3 billion people, around 75 percent of the healthcare infrastructure is focused in urban areas, making basic facilities inaccessible to rural areas. - Vishal Jain, Inspira

Today, the world is faced with a multitude of changes in terms of the way we live, connect, embrace, the unprecedented things we go through, and this has had an impact on the spiritual, devotional, and mental well-being of all of us. - Prashan Agarwal, OMI

At a time when resources like hospital beds, ICUs, even services like ATMs have to be planned as per the ground reality, hyperlocal intelligence has a more significant role to play than ever before. - Aisik Paul, Data Sutram

It is clear that to sustain through the current pandemic crisis into a post-pandemic economy, brands need to focus heavily on current furniture trends and functionality of a furniture piece over its presentability. - Carolann Hooper, Soulcraft Solutions

With strict rules about gatherings and social distancing, people don’t always have the opportunity to enjoy the sport like they used to. - Dmitry Belianin, Parimatch International

We must accept that remote working may not necessarily work for everyone. Being inclusive in this scenario would be to explore a blended or hybrid approach to be sensitive to the needs of our workforce. – Sricharan C, WazirX

With evolving time, virtual events are becoming the new normal, and AI is no longer something that business owners, marketers or organisers can afford to ignore. - Harpreet Bhatia, ibentos

In the current times, when the world is still grappling with the pandemic situation, the importance of online marketing has been realised more than ever. - Ujjwala Singhania, FLO

Apart from the high-street and large restaurant companies, aggregators also put the spotlight on the many home chefs, cloud kitchens, and ancillary businesses that mushroomed amidst the pandemic. - Karan Tanna, Ghost Kitchens India

During the pandemic, there have been use-case based demands stemming - and noise cancellation devices saw a major uptake. - Gaurav Khatri, Noise

Online is the new normal. Showcasing artworks in online galleries and social media platforms is more promising, and also has savings in cost and time. - Kavya Vyas, Chitra Santhe 2021

The pandemic has prompted researchers to integrate and improve data analytics tools to alleviate its impacts. - Vishal Jain, Inspira

Getting every business online, especially during this time of the pandemic, is one of the critical steps we can take together not just to stay competitive but also to foster strong engagement and communication with your large customer base. - Abhishek Bhayana, Bikry

The roaring 20s will be back by 2022. A lot more spend and consumer demand are going to come up. - Ashish Hemrajani, BookMyShow

Typically, hiring patterns always [improve] after a crisis. - Nicolas Dumoulin, Monster

As enterprises pivot to respond to these unprecedented times, partnering with best of breed innovators is critical to survive and thrive. - Som Satsangi, HPE

You cannot prescribe Horlicks when it is oxygen that is required. - KE Raghunathan, Consortium of Indian Associations

