‘Data combined with insights is the best concoction for long-term, sustainable growth’ – 30 quotes on digital transformation

OTT platforms bring the precision targeting programmatic marketing and the charm of television advertising to create the perfect advertising mix. - Sahil Chopra, iCubesWire

With its multiple capabilities like entertainment, visualisation, driving engagement, gamification, and improved decision-making process, AR is a fruitful investment, which can generate more sales for retail businesses. - Kanav Singla, Adloid

Influencer marketing is new-age marketing that overcomes the digital ad fatigue, lending authenticity to the brand message. - Khushboo Sharma Solanki, Zero Gravity Communications

Brands that just focus on price and availability may not grow consistently online or build a loyal customer base – if they don’t learn to layer with emotional aspects. - Rini Dutta, Centric Brand Advisors

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic — where the business world had to face disruptions in supply chains due to lockdown and movement restrictions — e-procurement becomes even more important. - Naman Shah, NowPurchase

The way people eat and their relationship with food will fundamentally change over the next decade. They'll expect a more convenient experience, the widest selection of food at their fingertips, faster delivery times, increased personalisation, and more inspiration. - Fidji Simo, Instacart

The use of AI technology ensures that conventional farming operations be uplifted and modern farming techniques like organic farming, vertical farming etc. can be adopted and transparency in farming decisions could be achieved. - Jitesh Shah, CropIn

Globally, about $260 billion worth of food gets wasted because inventory decisions worth millions of dollars are still made using spreadsheets and heuristics. - Niki Khokale, Fountain9

Electronic health records are pivotal for the healthcare industry’s journey towards digitalisation. But it also has its own challenges of cognitive overload, endless documentation, and user burnout. - Amar Dani, Shubu.ai

Wastage of life-saving drugs such as vaccines should be addressed on priority. - Rajesh Dhuddu, Tech Mahindra

Institutions should waste no time in embracing blended learning — call it hybrid learning, and go for the right mix of online and offline classrooms. - Narasimha Jayakumar, Aakash Edutech

Programming is best learned when you implement things as you’re learning and not after. - Mehul Mohan, Codedamn

Technology can be a great enabler in making mental healthcare accessible to vast segments of the Indian population who are underserved by the current system. - Samiya Nasim, LonePack

India has an exciting opportunity to propel itself on to the world stage as a SaaS force to be reckoned with. - Manav Garg, Eka Software Solutions

In the last five years, on account of the growth in digital infrastructure coupled with the availability of leading titles, India’s online gaming segment is now a serious business with the gaming market being overwhelmingly mobile first. - Satya Easwaran, KPMG

Considering India has nearly 900 million debit card users, recurring payments have the potential to become the norm in the country, especially as subscription-based services increase. - Shashank Kumar, Razorpay

Digital payments' adoption has become widespread over the past few years, thanks to UPI. However, there still continues to be a preference for cash on delivery among some customers. -Ankit Gaur, PhonePe

While there has been a fintech boom in the country, most salaried young individuals still do not understand the basics of mutual fund investing or stock market trading. - Ankush Singh, Piggy

It is common how young adults struggle to pay for their basic requirements due to financial constraints. - Ninad Karpe, 100X.VC

With the increasing formalisation of the economy, GST, labour law reforms, COVID-19, and an increasing number of enterprises shifting to flexi-staffing, crowdsourced platforms are poised for the next leg of growth over the long term. - Sanjay Jain, Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund

Every time there is a technology shift - be it radio, print media, cinema screens or television, [Indian] mythological stories are repackaged to suit that medium. - Satish Meena, Sutradhar

Ethnic wear and fusion wear is a massive market with close to 85,000-90,000 crore turnover, coming from both organised and unorganised markets. Despite that, we don’t see a lot of brands operating directly to consumers online. - Sushruthi Krishna, Saaki

Decentralised consensus is important to reduce reliance on third-party organisations, such as banks, which are not immune to failure. But in India, the blockchain industry has seen a rough ride. - Ramani Ramachandran, Router Protocol

D2C commerce forms roughly 15 percent of the overall ecommerce market in India; this is projected to grow to 30-35 percent in the next five years. - Saahil Goel, Shiprocket

If implemented, this [draft ecommerce rules] can have an obstructive impact on the economic development of the country with respect to job opportunities, scope for the growth of MSMEs, global investments, and consumer experience. - Gopal Jain, Supreme Court of India

If a hand pump is not working, a big news channel is not going to cover it. We have to raise awareness at the village level. - Nitesh Bhardwaj, Aadiwasi JanJagruti

The world is going digital in all aspects and paperwork is no exception. Companies often find streamlining the paperwork processes challenging. - Nandini Mansinghka, Mumbai Angels Network

Drones are becoming the norm for remote worksite monitoring & inspections. - Mrinal Pai, Skylark Drones

Today, we are living in an information era, but one needs to be smart about the value proposition they can bring with this information, and the innovation that can be created. - Shubhanshu Srivastava, CrewScale

Data combined with insights is the best concoction for long-term, sustainable growth. - Manish Tahiliani, Voxturr

