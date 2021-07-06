Router Protocol helps move liquidity like bridges move people

In an interaction with YourStory CEO and Founder Shradha Sharma, Ramani ‘Ram’ Ramachandran explains why he remains bullish on the future of blockchain innovation in India and the world.
With major metropolitan cities across the world turning into bustling and congested concrete jungles, satellite cities and adjacent towns have cropped up to provide them relief with roads, highways, bridges, and other infrastructures for the smooth movement of people between cities and urban localities.

For serial entrepreneur Ramani ‘Ram’ Ramachandran, the same analogy works in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry. 

In fact, the need for bridging infrastructure has shaped the concepts behind his Singapore-based blockchain venture Router Protocol, a cross-chain liquidity aggregation protocol, and Dfyn Network, a multi-chain decentralised exchange live on Polygon.

“After Ethereum became popular due to its smart contract functionality, it started seeing a lot of congestion. People started helping it scale and built Layer 2 blockchains. Here is where Router comes in. Like roads and bridges help people move, Router helps liquidity move from chain to chain in a seamless manner,” explains Ram.

With Router, Ram is building bridging infrastructure to allow contract level data flow across various blockchains, thus enabling asset-level data transfer.

In an interaction with YourStory CEO and Founder Shradha Sharma, he explains why he remains bullish on the future of blockchain innovation in India and the world. 

Editor’s Pick: Techie Tuesday

For ex-Snapdeal engineer and serial entrepreneur Shubhanshu Srivastava, his entire career path has been built on the ongoing learning curve achieved with experience. 

He successfully exited from his first venture, Orobind Technologies, which was acquired by HouseJoy in 2016. Shubhanshu is currently building a global remote hiring platform Crewscale for developers to bridge the talent gap for deep tech-focussed organisations across the globe. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

How Tjori braved COVID-19 and continued building in its niche

In 2013, Mansi Gupta started Tjori in Delhi-NCR with personal savings of Rs 10 lakh. A Wharton University graduate, Mansi saw huge demand for Indian handicrafts abroad but did not see many Indian brands fulfil this need. 

Thus, Tjori was established as a multi-category, online-first artisanal ethnic brand comprising apparel, wellness, home, and mother and child products. The startup also focuses on traditional and heritage handicrafts of India. Read more.

Mansi Gupta

News & Updates

Ramani "Ram" Ramachandran

“In India, there is a ton of programming talent that lends itself naturally to this (blockchain) space. We’ve seen many Indians living elsewhere spearheading exciting blockchain projects in decentralised finance (DeFi). So, it is imperative that we do not lose this race.”

Ramani ‘Ram’ Ramachandran, CEO, Router Protocol

