Meet the first woman to lead SAP India Labs

Very few women have risen to the top of the tech leadership ladder at global organisations. One such techie is Sindhu Gangadharan, SVP and MD at SAP Labs India.

“When I joined SAP in 1999, as a software engineer, I was introduced to the incredible possibilities of using technology to find solutions to problems that help the world run better," she tells YourStory.

Two years later, she got the opportunity to move to company headquarters in Germany. As Head of the Intelligent Enterprise Programme at SAP, she had the opportunity to work across SAP’s lines of business bringing people together and also consistently using technology across different lines of business.

At present, Sindhu is working at SAP Labs to enhance capabilities to bridge COVID-19 induced gaps. This includes helping companies in their journey towards digital process automation by building capabilities like workflow management, flexible processes, end-to-end human experience management, and more.

Dr A Velumani started Thyrocare with seed money of Rs 2 lakh in 1996, and now it is one of the leading diagnostics solution providers in the country by volume, performing over 110 million tests annually.

Recently, when healthtech unicorn, ﻿Pharmeasy, acquired 66.1 percent stake in Thyrocare for Rs 4,546 crore, Dr Velumani said that Rs 3,500 crore out of this will go for creating jobs for young employees. Read more.

Vivek Kumar, a computer engineer, wanted to make education accessible to children in his city, Bulandshahr. So, he started an online learning platform, ﻿Exampur.

The platform, run under Learning Closet Pvt Ltd, offers courses for government exam preparation, with a hybrid model that provides offline and online teaching facilities to aspirants from Tier II, III, and IV cities. Read more.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnav jointly launched Kisan Sarathi to facilitate farmers to interact in their desired languages and avail personalised advisories on agriculture and allied areas.

Vedantu is set to acquire a majority stake in Ahmedabad-based e-learning platform Pedagogy for an undisclosed amount. The deal will strengthen the former's presence in the hyper-competitive test prep segment currently dominated by Unacademy.

Meesho, India's first social commerce unicorn, ranked #1 across categories on Google Play Store India, going past Instagram, WhatsApp, Snapchat, Facebook, and other social media apps. It has crossed over 50 million downloads on Android.

Walmart-owned ﻿Flipkart﻿ will undertake a buyback of employee stock options worth about Rs 600 crore, according to sources. On Monday, it announced raising $3.6 billion (about Rs 26,805.6 crore) in funding from a clutch of investors.

“Startups are much more nimble, agile, and faster, clearly making them more appealing to work with.”

— Sindhu Gangadharan, SVP and MD at SAP Labs India

